How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

The 2025-26 Alpine skiing World Cup season, featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn in the lead up to the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, airs live from October through March on NBC Sports, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live.

The traditional season-opening giant slaloms in Sölden, Austria, are this Saturday (women) and Sunday (men), live on Peacock.

Colorado hosts races at Copper Mountain (Nov. 27-30) and Beaver Creek (Dec. 4-7).

The World Cup takes a break in February for the Olympics, then resumes and ends with the World Cup Finals in Norway from March 21-25.

Last season, Shiffrin won four times — upping her career record to 101 World Cup victories — despite missing two months after tearing oblique muscles in a giant slalom race crash.

Vonn ended a five-year retirement at age 40 and made the first podium of her comeback, taking runner-up in her last race of the season. She shattered the record of oldest women’s World Cup podium finisher by more than five years.

The U.S. team also features world downhill champion Breezy Johnson and Lauren Macuga, who earned her first World Cup victory last season.

The reigning World Cup overall champions are Italian Federica Brignone (who is out indefinitely after breaking her left leg in an April GS crash) and Swiss Marco Odermatt.

This season, Odermatt can become the third man to claim a fifth overall title after Austrian Marcel Hirscher (eight) and Luxembourg’s Marc Girardelli (five).

2025-26 Alpine Skiing World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Platform Time (ET) Oct. 25 Women’s GS: Sölden (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s GS: Sölden (Run 2) Peacock 7 a.m. Oct. 26 Men’s GS: Sölden (Run 1) Peacock 5 a.m. Men’s GS: Sölden (Run 2) Peacock 8 a.m. Nov. 15 Women’s SL: Levi (Run 1) Skiandsnowboard.live 4 a.m. Women’s SL: Levi (Run 2) Skiandsnowboard.live 7 a.m. Nov. 16 Men’s SL: Levi (Run 1) Skiandsnowboard.live 4 a.m. Men’s SL: Levi (Run 2) Skiandsnowboard.live 7 a.m. Nov. 22 Men’s SL: Gurgl (Run 1) Peacock 4:30 a.m. Men’s SL: Gurgl (Run 2) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Nov. 23 Women’s SL: Gurgl (Run 1) Peacock 4:30 a.m. Women’s SL: Gurgl (Run 2) Peacock 7:30 a.m.