What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 16 of the NFL season is in full swing. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out what time your favorite team is playing today.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

RELATED: PFT’s Week 16 2025 NFL power rankings - Broncos on top

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (11-3) go head-to-head with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (7-7).

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against Baltimore. They can also clinch if the Texans lose or tie with the Las Vegas Raiders in their 4:25 PM matchup.

The Ravens, who started the season 1-5, enter tonight’s contest just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) for the AFC North.

RELATED: Nine teams can clinch playoff spots in Week 16

Live coverage of tonight’s Patriots vs Ravens game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season Jalen Hurts, De’Von Achane, Puka Nacua, and Trey McBride highlight the positional rankings for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 21:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Fox)

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, December 22:

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

RELATED: PFT’s Week 16 2025 NFL picks - Florio vs. Simms

How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens:

When: Tonight, Sunday, December 21

Tonight, Sunday, December 21 Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

Limited-Time Holiday Event! Unwrap Xfinity’s best price and skip the buffering on gameday! Get the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**



Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)

Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost

1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us

Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 1/4/26. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional pries for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.