What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Week 16 of the NFL season is in full swing. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out what time your favorite team is playing today.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (11-3) go head-to-head with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (7-7).
The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against Baltimore. They can also clinch if the Texans lose or tie with the Las Vegas Raiders in their 4:25 PM matchup.
The Ravens, who started the season 1-5, enter tonight’s contest just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) for the AFC North.
Live coverage of tonight’s Patriots vs Ravens game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, December 21:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Fox)
New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Monday, December 22:
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens:
- When: Tonight, Sunday, December 21
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
