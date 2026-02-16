 Skip navigation
A.J. Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56

  
Published February 15, 2026 10:28 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — A.J. Staton-McCray’s 19 points helped Seton Hall defeat Butler 63-56 on Sunday, handing the Bulldogs their sixth straight loss.

Staton-McCray also snagged five rebounds for the Pirates (18-8, 8-7 Big East Conference). Mike Williams III totaled 10 points and three steals.

Michael Ajayi finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-13, 4-11). Butler also got nine points and seven rebounds from Yohan Traore.

Staton-McCray scored 15 points in the second half to help Seton Hall overcome a 24-23 deficit at halftime.