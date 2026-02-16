 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
2026 Daytona 500 results, points as Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in victory lane
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
Collin Morikawa birdies 18th to win Pebble Beach, end more than two-year drought
Golf: LIV Golf Black Diamond Ranch - Final Round
Anthony Kim wins LIV Golf Adelaide in a remarkable career comeback

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
nbc_nba_allstarchip_260215.jpg
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
2026 Daytona 500 results, points as Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in victory lane
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
Collin Morikawa birdies 18th to win Pebble Beach, end more than two-year drought
Golf: LIV Golf Black Diamond Ranch - Final Round
Anthony Kim wins LIV Golf Adelaide in a remarkable career comeback

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
nbc_nba_allstarchip_260215.jpg
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Big East suspends Providence’s Powell 2 games, giving him a 3-game penalty from fight-filled game

  
Published February 15, 2026 09:21 PM

NEW YORK — Providence forward Duncan Powell was suspended two additional games by the Big East on Sunday, meaning he will miss three games for his flagrant foul that sparked a fight in a game against St. John’s.

Powell already faced an automatic one-game ban for fighting by NCAA rules, but the conference tacked on an additional penalty stemming from the 17th-ranked Red Storm’s 79-69 victory Saturday that featured seven ejections.

It started when Powell flagrantly fouled Bryce Hopkins — who played three seasons in Providence — from behind as he went up for a fast-break layup. Powell was automatically ejected for the flagrant 2 foul.

“Providence College holds its student-athletes and coaches to the highest standards,” athletic director Steve Napolillo said. “We fully support the suspension that the Big East has issued to Duncan Powell. His actions were unacceptable and do not reflect the values, discipline, or sportsmanship expected of anyone representing Providence College.”

The Big East said in its ruling that officials determined that Powell “engaged in additional combative actions that constituted a fighting act subsequent to the flagrant foul.”

He will sit out next Saturday at DePaul, followed by a Feb. 24 home game against Xavier and a game at Creighton on Feb. 28.