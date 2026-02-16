 Skip navigation
Kansas State fires basketball coach Jerome Tang, days after fans wore bags over heads

  
Published February 15, 2026 09:29 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State fired basketball coach Jerome Tang on Sunday night, four days after many Wildcats fans showed up with bags over their heads for a home blowout.

Athletic director Gene Taylor announced the move in a statement.

“This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball program,” Taylor said. “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward.”

The school said an interim head coach will be announced soon, and that a national search for a replacement has started.

On Wednesday night at home in a 91-62 loss to Cincinnati, many fans wore bags over their heads in disgust.

“This was embarrassing,” Tang said after that game. “These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous. We’ve got practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, and we will get this thing right. I have no answer and no words.”

Kansas State (10-15, 1-11 Big 12) fell 78-64 on Saturday at No. 3 Houston, the Wildcats’ sixth straight loss. In four seasons at the school, the 59-year-old Tang was 71-57 overall and 29-39 in the conference. The former Baylor assistant led the Wildcats to a 26-10 mark in his first season.