What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iowa v USC
Ava Heiden scores career-high 27 and No. 13 Iowa women beat Nebraska 80-67 for a 20-win season
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Geno Auriemma ties Tara VanDerveer for most AP Top 25 appearances as UConn stays No. 1
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Jo Shimoda hoody.JPG
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iowa v USC
Ava Heiden scores career-high 27 and No. 13 Iowa women beat Nebraska 80-67 for a 20-win season
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Geno Auriemma ties Tara VanDerveer for most AP Top 25 appearances as UConn stays No. 1
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Jo Shimoda hoody.JPG
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense

February 16, 2026 04:37 PM
After coming off of a Super Bowl win, Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak dive into the unknowns around Brian Fleury's reported hire as OC with the Seattle Seahawks.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
nbc_roto_kylepitts_260211.jpg
01:24
Will Falcons use franchise tag on Pitts?
nbc_roto_malikwillis_260210.jpg
01:28
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
nbc_roto_davidnjoku_260210.jpg
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260209.jpg
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260209.jpg
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_frankreichjets_260205.jpg
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
nbc_roto_nathanielhackett_260205.jpg
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_wembysecondhalfV2_260216.jpg
10:09
What to watch for in second half of NBA season
nbc_nba_2ndhalfseasontatum_260216.jpg
05:52
Grading possibility of Tatum returning this season
nbc_nba_tanking_260216.jpg
05:11
Discussing NBA players’ solution to fix tanking
nbc_nba_draftkings_260216.jpg
04:23
Top NBA prop bets when teams return to play
nbc_nba_allstarsunday_260216.jpg
04:05
NBA All-Star games were better because of format
nbc_nba_chrispaul_260216.jpg
04:25
Reacting to Paul announcing his retirement
nbc_nba_allstarsaturday_260216.jpg
08:38
NBA All-Star Weekend was a ‘pleasant surprise’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260216.jpg
01:39
Keep fantasy expectations ‘in check’ with Hunter
nbc_bte_bestrecord_260216.jpg
02:03
Cavs capable of going on post-All-Star break run
USATSI_28197856_copy.jpg
02:10
Why Cavs, Rockets profile well to clear win totals
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_260216.jpg
01:42
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL
nbc_roto_franciscolindor_260216.jpg
01:48
Don’t let Mets’ Lindor fall in drafts after injury
USATSI_28249352.jpg
01:28
Edwards ‘came out on top’ of NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_zachlavine_260216.jpg
01:49
Kings’ LaVine sidelined for rest of season
GettyImages-2168261298.jpg
06:02
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260216.jpg
02:31
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
GettyImages-2261669738.jpg
08:43
Incentives ‘misaligned’ when it comes to tanking
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_260216.jpg
05:38
Potential NFL landing spots for Hill
nbc_pft_reportcard_260216.jpg
12:05
NFL scores ‘hollow’ win over NFLPA’s report cards
nbc_nba_cadecunningham_260216.jpg
47
Cunningham praises new NBA All-Star Game format
nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
nbc_nba_allstarchip_260215.jpg
01:59
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game
USATSI_28248958_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: Team World vs USA Stripes, All-Star Game
nbc_nba_starsvsstripesending_260215.jpg
01:48
USA Stars vs. USA Stripes produces wild finish
nbc_nba_starsstripes_v2_260215.jpg
02:00
Highlights: USA Stars v USA Stripes, All-Star Game
nbc_nas_daytona500_260215.jpg
14:51
Highlights: 68th Daytona 500
nbc_nba_obamaintv_260215.jpg
03:44
Obama glad to see basketball becoming global