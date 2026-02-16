Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington

After suffering a scary training crash injury last November, Jo Shimoda has healed well enough to participate in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East opening round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for Round 7 of the SuperMotocross World Championship on February 21.

In the crash, Shimoda suffered two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck.” Honda HRC reported at the time that Shimoda’s spinal column was “completely uninjured. and he has full movement and feeling.”

Team Honda HRC Progressive left some leeway to determine how Shimoda feels during the race weekend; however, stating, “The event marks the first round of the 250SX East Region series, and Jo Shimoda is planning to compete. The Japanese racer suffered a neck injury during the off-season but has made a relatively speedy recovery from surgery. Everyone at Honda is happy to welcome the 2025 SMX 250 Champion back to racing,” in a news release.

Last September, Shimoda became the first Japanese rider to win a dirt bike championship when he won two of the three SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races, including the season finale in a dramatic showdown with Haiden Deegan, and finished third in the opening round.

Shimoda finished second in the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship and was fourth in the 250 West last year. Dating back to an overall victory in Motocross’s RedBud National, he has nine consecutive podium finishes to his credit entering Arlington.

