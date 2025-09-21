Haiden Deegan wrecks Jo Shimoda in Las Vegas Moto 2, Shimoda recovers, wins SMX 250 championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Jo Shimoda won the first moto and finished second in Moto 2 to score the overall victory and the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship in one of the most dramatic races of the season.

Haiden Deegan rode Shimoda aggressively throughout the race, banging bars in the first turn and ramming Shimoda’s bike multiple times in the second half of the race.. On Lap 10, Deegan successfully wrecked his title contender, but took himself to the ground as well. Shimoda recovered to ride second, but he lost distance on the track to Tom Vialle.

Following the race, Deegan was fined five points for rough riding.

Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Jo Shimoda crash at Las Vegas Haiden Deegan’s contact with Jo Shimoda on Lap 11 resulted in a broken collarbone and puts his Motocross of Nations debut in question.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a bit nervous,” Shimoda said. “I think we made a good pass on the first few laps and I caught Seth and passed him and I caught Deegan, but he slowed to let me pass, so I kind of knew already what was going to happen and he attacked pretty crazy — which he did. I had my leg cramp and everything from him hitting.”

Shimoda lost his momentum with the crash and accumulated dust and debris in his levers.

Vialle passed Shimoda in the closing laps, but Shimoda would not give up the fight. Uncertain of whether he needed the position in order to win the overall and the championship, he passed Vialle in the final turn, finishing second and secure both victories.

Seth Hammaker inherited the Moto 2 lead as Deegan continuously bedeviled Shimoda. He walked away with the race victory, but Shimoda’s late-race heroics dropped Hammaker to second overall in the round. Hammaker also finished second in the championship.

Vialle took the final position on the podium with results of fourth and third.

Nate Thrasher (5-4) finished fourth with Ty Masterpool (11-6) rounding out the top five.

Shimoda won the first moto.

Hammaker earned the holeshot.

Shimoda got a poor start in eighth after banging bars.

Shimoda passed Tom Vialle for seventh on Lap 2.

Deegan ran third on Lap 2.

Shimoda moved into fifth on Lap 3. He needs at least one more position for the overall win.

Shimoda moved around Daxton Bennick for fourth later on Lap 3.

Deegan moved into second around Kitchen on Lap 4.

As they ran, Hammaker had the points lead on Lap 5.

But Deegan took the lead away from Hammaker later that lap.

Kitchen fell on Lap 6; Shimoda moved around Hammaker on the same lap.

Shimoda took the lead on Lap 8. Was Deegan setting him up?

Deegan rammed Shimoda on Lap 9. His only chance to wreck Shimoda.

Deegan rode Shimoda roughly and handed the lead to Hammaker.

Deegan wrecked Shimoda, but also himself on Lap 11.

Shimoda remounted in second.

Vialle caught Shimoda for second on Lap 12.

Hammaker earned the holeshot again.

Deegan banged bars with Shimoda, but Shimoda saw it coming and minimized the damage.

Deegan moved into third and has Levi Kitchen next in line. These two riders have bad blood and crashed in St. Louis.

Deegan got around Kitchen for the second position on Lap 4. Shimoda is still fourth.

Deegan played games with Kitchen for a couple of laps.

Deegan took the lead from Hammaker.

Kitchen crashed on Lap 6, which allowed Shimoda to move up a position. He went around Hammaker as well and moved into second.

If Deegan wrecks Shimoda, Hammaker still has a shot at the championship.

Vialle in fourth and Thrasher rounded out the top five.

Deegan intentionally wrecked Shimoda, but Shimoda remounted in second. Deegan may have hurt his collarbone.

Deegan retired on Lap 11.

Vialle took second from Shimoda on Lap 13, but Shimoda still had the points lead.

