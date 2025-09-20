2025 Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker tops Levi Kitchen in Q1
LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Monster Energy Pro Circuit teammates Kawasaki Seth Hammaker (1:32.637) and Levi Kitchen (1:33.042) topped the first qualification chart with less than half a second separating them.
In the championship battle, Jo Shimoda (1:33.099) landed third to outpace fifth-place Haiden Deegan (1:33.743).
Ryder DiFrancesco (1:33.248) landed fourth on the chart.
Cole Davies clipped a Tuff Blox and face-planted late in the first qualification session, but he was was delayed getting onto the track and had completed only two laps.
