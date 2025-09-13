 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Clemson v Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports file motion for summary judgment on NASCAR counterclaims

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_dk_rodgers_smith_250913.jpg
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
nbc_cfb_pregame_clemson_georgiatech_250913v2.jpg
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
kroger_3_raw.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 St. Louis 250 SuperMotocross Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Haiden Deegan holeshots and leads early

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 13, 2025 07:09 PM

Haiden Deegan enters the round with the championship points lead and expects to extend his advantage

  • Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot

In Race Notes

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot and wasted no time commanding a lead. He was more than two seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda at the end of Lap 1.

Seth Hammaker surged to third early in a tight battle with Ty Masterpool. But that is a measure of success for Masterpool as well since he qualified through the Wild Card Race.

Tom Vialle rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

Deegan was making a statement early with a 6.1-second lead on Lap 5.

