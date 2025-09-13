2025 St. Louis 250 SuperMotocross Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Haiden Deegan holeshots and leads early

Haiden Deegan enters the round with the championship points lead and expects to extend his advantage

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot

In Race Notes

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot and wasted no time commanding a lead. He was more than two seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda at the end of Lap 1.

Seth Hammaker surged to third early in a tight battle with Ty Masterpool. But that is a measure of success for Masterpool as well since he qualified through the Wild Card Race.

Tom Vialle rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

Deegan was making a statement early with a 6.1-second lead on Lap 5.

