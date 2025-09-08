Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ to recovery after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1 Qualification crash

Julien Beaumer suffered fractures to three vertebrae in a qualification crash ahead of the SuperMotocross Playoff Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and faces a “long road” to recovery.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to have had an amazing Surgeon and Nursing staff here in Charlotte, it’s going to be a long road but I won’t take NO for an answer,” Beaumer posted on social media. “Minor setback only means one thing: a major comeback. Thank you to everyone who reached out and continues reaching out and praying, it goes a long way.

This was the second major incident experienced by Beaumer in the past two rounds after he suffered a concussion in the second moto of the Pro Motocross Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Beaumer was fitted with a neck brace after his Budds Creek crash, but the rider indicated the injury was limited to a concussion.

In the second qualification session at zMax Dragway, Beaumer was ejected from his bike and landed on his back and side.

“I wanted to hop on here and give you guys an update on my health,” Beaumer said in an Instagram story, archived by RacerX.com’s Mitch Kendra. “First things first, I’ve seen a lot of comments that I shouldn’t have been racing this weekend, regarding my crash in Budds Creek, and that they failed me and whatnot.

“I was ready to go this weekend. This is non-concussion related. My head is perfectly fine, and you guys can throw that [expletive] out the window. Regarding me right now: I had surgery on my lower lumbar, my L3 was a burst fracture, and I had fractures to my L2 and L4. They put some screws and rods in. I just wanted to give you guys an update on the road to recovery, and I will see you guys soon.”

Beaumer entered the playoffs seeded seventh. His spot in the lineup will be filled by a rider from the Wild Card race for Rounds 2 and 3.

More SuperMotocross News

zMax Dragway 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence at zMax Dragway after Moto 2 canceled

Haiden Deegan wins zMax Dragway 250 Moto 1

zMax Dragway 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?

zMax Dragway 450 Practice | 250 Practice

Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs

Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness

Christian Craig departs from Star Racing Yamaha one year early

zMax Dragway Preview | Betting Guide

