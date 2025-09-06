Haiden Deegan wins zMax Dragway 250 Moto 1

CONCORD, North Carolina: Haiden Deegan chased Seth Hammaker until time ran off the clock and with two laps remaining, he pounced to take the lead of Moto 1 of Round 1 in the SuperMotocross World Championship playoff Round 1.

After giving up a 12 second lead in the early laps, Hammaker faded to finish more than four seconds behind the leader.

Levi Kitchen finished third.

Masterpool was fastest in qualification.

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot.

Shimoda crashed on Lap 2.

Deegan moved into fourth on Lap 3; Shimoda 12th.

Garrett Marchbanks crashed on Lap 3.

Cole Davies crashed on Lap 4; Deegan moved up to second.

Shimoda moved up to fourth on Lap 7.

In Race Notes

Ty Masterpool was fastest in the morning qualification sessions, but as an unseeded rider he still needed to race his way into the features through the Wild Card (Last Chance Qualifier). Masterpool won that race.

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot with Jo Shimoda in tow.

Shimoda challenged Hammaker for the lead until he clipped a Tuff Blox and crashed, dropping him outside the top 10.

Deegan started the race in seventh, but moved up to fourth by Lap 3.

With chaos reigning up front, Hammaker built an 11-second lead over Deegan.

On Lap 5, Levi Kitchen (third), Austin Forkner (fourth) and Tom Vialle (fifth) are up front.

Shimoda recovered to ride sixth on Lap 6.

Deegan closed the distance over a handful of laps. He cut the lead to 6.8 seconds with six minutes remaining on the clock.

Shimoda moved up to fourth on Lap 7. A podium is in sight.

Deegan caught Hammaker with less than two minutes remaining.

