Jett Lawrence will miss start of Supercross with ankle injury suffered in a training crash

Jett Lawrence will miss the start of the Monster Energy Supercross season after suffering an injury in pre-season training.

“Just got out of surgery,” Lawrence said on social media. “Fractures to my talus and navicular bone in my right ankle/foot. My freaking goal was to complete all 31 races, and give myself the best chance at each title. Didn’t even get a shot at that… I just gotta rebuild and get back to doing what I love the most.”

This is the second consecutive season in which Lawrence will be unable to contend for the Supercross championship. He won that title in 2024, but was unable to defend it last year when he suffered an injury in the third moto of the Glendale Triple Crown. Lawrence finished second in the first to races that weekend.

Lawrence returned for the start of the 2025 Pro Motocross season and earned the championship. On the strength of his outdoor season, he qualified for the SuperMotocross championship and won his third consecutive title.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” Lawrence said in a news release. “The team and I put in so much work during the offseason to improve. I keep reminding myself that we have overcome challenges before, and this is no different. I’ll put the same focus into my recovery that I put into being the best athlete I can be each day. My goal is to get this ankle fully healed up and return as competitive as ever and make the 2026 season as successful as we can.”

Honda HRC has not said when Lawrence will return, but typically this type of injury takes three months to heal.

More SuperMotocross News

Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SMX rounds

Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SMX

Cooper Webb truly believes it’s never over until the checker flag waves

Jordon Smith prepares for 450 debut | likely to miss SX with shoulder surgery

Justin Barcia expects to race Supercross opener despite broken collarbone

2026 NBC TV schedule features all 31 rounds of the SMX Championship

Haiden Deegan indicates plan remains to race 250s in Supercross

ClubMX announces Vohland, Yoder as 250W riders, Schock, Simonson 250E

Jo Shimoda injures suffers back in practice crash

Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings

