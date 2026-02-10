 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
Roczen’s hard-pack experience is an advantage
nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by

Watch Now

RC on Sexton: I don't like what I'm hearing

February 9, 2026 07:12 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto discuss the issues Chase Sexton is having to start the Supercross season and whether he can overcome them as the season progresses.

nbc_titel24_levikitchencameronmcadoo_260209.jpg
06:27
Kitchen still has room to improve after podiums
nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
09:10
Roczen’s hard-pack experience is an advantage
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
Sexton_raw_260126.jpg
06:52
Anaheim 2 win is a ‘confidence builder’ for Sexton
trailing_raw_260126.jpg
02:56
Should riders take off on practice lap followers?
hymas_kitchen_raw_260126.jpg
04:28
How starting position factored into Hymas’ crash
deegan_raw_260126.jpg
03:45
Anaheim 2 win is ‘par for the course’ for Deegan
team_drama_raw_260119.jpg
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
deegan_raw_260119.jpg
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
tomac_raw_260119.jpg
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
nbc_moto_mcadoocrash_260112(2).jpg
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
nbc_moto_maxanstie_260112(2).jpg
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1

nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
14:02
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
14:20
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
14:34
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson
nbc_dps_superbowlrecap_260209_copy.jpg
13:41
Seahawks’ defense ‘was everywhere’ in SB LX win
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260209.jpg
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260209.jpg
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
nbc_roto_camthomas_260209.jpg
01:44
How efficient will Thomas be with the Bucks?
nbc_roto_scoothenderson_260209.jpg
01:55
Will Henderson be starting PG for Blazers?
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_260209.jpg
01:38
Davis expected to suit up for Wizards this season
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_260209.jpg
05:35
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
nbc_ffhh_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
06:05
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
nbc_ffhh_devonwitherspoon_260209.jpg
05:24
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_260209.jpg
03:25
‘Buyer beware’ for Patriots’ Henderson in 2026
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_260209.jpg
10:51
‘Tough day at the office’ for Patriots’ Maye
nbc_ffhh_dkread_260209.jpg
05:05
Early look at 2027 NFL Super Bowl LXI Odds
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260209.jpg
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
nbc_nba_givingflowers_260209.jpg
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
nbc_nba_tanking_260209.jpg
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
nbc_nba_bullsharden_260209.jpg
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
nbc_roto_okcvlal_260209.jpg
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers
nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_nba_vucjjj_260209.jpg
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_gradingdeadlineV2_260209.jpg
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?