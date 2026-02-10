Mikayla Blakes scores 34 in No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s dominant win over No. 10 Oklahoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points as No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 10 Oklahoma 102-86 on Monday night.

After getting outscored in the first half of their last four games, the Commodores (23-2, 9-2 Southeastern) scored 59 points on their way to a 19-point halftime lead.

Oklahoma (17-6, 5-5) took its only lead when Payton Verhulst hit a 3-pointer just eight seconds into the game. Justine Pissott answered with a 3 that sparked a 12-2 run and Vanderbilt never again trailed. The Commodore took their biggest lead at 51-25 when Blakes converted a three-point play with 6:17 left in the second quarter.

Aubrey Galvan had a career high 30 points, 17 in the first half. Her previous high was 20 in Vanderbilt’s 72-69 win over No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 19.

Pissott had 16 points and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 13 points and nine rebounds for Vanderbilt.

The Sooners committed 21 turnovers, which the Commodores converted into 26 points.

Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers recorded her 62nd career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds before she fouled out with 4:26 to play on an offensive foul — her third of the game.

Sahara Williams added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Chavez had 14 points, but went 0 for 11 from 3-point range.

Up next

Oklahoma: Hosts Florida on Thursday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 4 Texas on Thursday.