Carlton scores 17 points to lead No. 4 Texas past No. 18 Kentucky 64-53

AUSTIN, Texas — Justice Carlton scored 17 points and No. 4 Texas overcame poor second-half offense to defeat No. 18 Kentucky 64-53 on Monday night.

The Longhorns (23-2, 8-2 SEC) improved to 9-2 against AP Top 25 teams while winning their 40th straight home game, the longest streak in the nation. But this one was in doubt until the final few minutes.

Kentucky (18-7, 5-6) trailed by 14 before the midway point in the third quarter, but found itself down by just one point after a basket by Clara Strack with 6:23 remaining in the game. Texas responded with four free throws by Kyla Oldacre and a 3-pointer by Carlton with 3:54 left for a 56-50 lead after Madison Booker grabbed the rebound of a missed 3 by Jordan Lee.

Texas made six straight free throws in the final 1:25 to secure the win. Lee scored 13, the only Longhorns player other than Carlton in double figures.

Asia Boone led Kentucky with 16 points and Strack added 14. The Wildcats shot just 39% from the field and committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

Texas shot 46%, but were just 6 of 22 in the second half. The Longhorns were better in the first half, scoring the final 10 points to take a 38-28 lead. Kentucky committed 13 turnovers in the half, one more than its average per game. Boone kept the Wildcats competitive, coming off the bench to make all four of her 3-point attempts. But her last came with 7:07 remaining, and Kentucky failed to score again in the half.

Lee made her second 3-pointer of the game to start the third quarter, extending Texas’ scoring run to 13-0.

Up next

Kentucky: Hosts Texas A&M on Thursday.

Texas: Visits No. 7 Vanderbilt on Thursday.