SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency

Ken Roczen became the fourth winner in five rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, scoring his fourth top-five of the season.

With this win, Roczen extended his winning streak to seven consecutive Supercross seasons, and he moved into second in the championship standings, five points behind the new leader, Hunter Lawrence.

Roczen has four podium finishes in 2026 and a worst finish of eighth in the second race at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Lawrence was philosophical about his fourth consecutive runner-up finish. He can afford to be with a perfect record of top-five finishes that has now propelled him to the top of the chart, but he knows Eli Tomac’s trouble in Arizona is not an indication that his rival has lost any speed.

While it wasn’t a victory, Cooper Webb’s third-place finish in Glendale offered encouragement. Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2025 season were pivotal in Webb’s championship, and his gap to the leaders is a manageable 15 points. Webb cannot count on Lawrence, Roczen, or Tomac to slow down, so the pressure continues to mount.

Justin Cooper is getting closer to scoring a Supercross podium with his fourth-place finish in Glendale. That is his first top-five of the season, although he came close in the first two rounds with sixth-place results in Anaheim 1 and San Diego.

Fifth-place Jorge Prado earned his second top-five of the season. His first came in Anaheim 1 when he stood on the podium in third. Since then, he’s continued to show speed, but had back-to-back seventh-place finishes in Anaheim 2 and Houston.

Everything was going well for Tomac in Arizona ... until it wasn’t. He was fast in qualification, won his heat, and had a great gate pick. He bobbled on the opening stretch and was knocked down when Christian Craig crashed in heavy traffic. Tomac spent four laps getting his rhythm and catching the back of the pack. He moved into the top 20 on Lap 7 and the top 15 on Lap 16 (of 23).

Tomac salvaged as many points as possible with a 12th-place finish. Craig remounted and finished 14th. Colt Nichols was also involved in the opening-lap incident; he finished 16th.

Vince Friese earned the holeshot before fading to 17th.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 5 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Glendale:

1. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda

3. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

5. Jorge Prado, KTM

6. Joey Savatgy, Honda

7. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki

8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

9. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati

10. Justin Hill, KTM

11. Jason Anderson, Suzuki

12. Eli Tomac, KTM

13. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

14. Christian Craig, Honda

15. Shane McElrath, Honda

16. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

17. Vince Friese, Kawasaki *

18. Freddie Noren, Yamaha

19. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

20. Grant Harlan, KTM

21. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki

22. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

* Holeshot

