2026 SuperMotocross Round 5 Glendale 450, Heat Results, Updates: Eli Tomac wins Heat 1

The series is back to the traditional format for Round 5 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Heat 2

Jorge Prado was the fastest qualifier earlier in the day and carried that speed into the feature, taking the early lead.

Vince Friese and Joey Savatgy were fresh faces in the top three.

Friese bobbled and fell to fifth on Lap 3. That elevated Savatgy to second and Jason Anderson to fourth. Ken Roczen followed them into fifth.

Heat 1

Eli Tomac grabbed the holeshot with Christian Craig giving chase.

Hunter Lawrence settled into third and had difficulty getting around Craig.

Cooper Webb kept his momentum alive with a fourth-place run at the finish with two minutes on the clock.

Lawrence finally got around Craig, and that broke Craig’s rhythm. He fell to fifth in short order with Justin Cooper taking third from Webb on Lap 5.

As time ran off the clock, Tomac led Lawrence by 5.7 seconds and Cooper by 6.7.

Tomac held on for the victory as the top three remain unchanged.

Fourth-place Webb and Craig rounded out the top five.

Garrett Marchbanks (sixth), Colt Nichols (seventh), Justin Hill (eighth), and Grant Harlan (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

Heat 1 Results

