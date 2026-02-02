SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Haiden Deegan perfect in Triple Crown

Haiden Deegan was perfect at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in his quest to win a third round of 2026 and the first Triple Crown formatted race of the season. His victory in Race 1 was by 2.052 seconds over Levi Kitchen, Race 2 by 3.988 seconds over Kitchen, and Race 3 by 1.354 seconds over Max Anstie. And while they came with relatively small margins, Deegan’s three wins showed patience and confidence in his speed.

After earning the holeshot in Race 1, Deegan took 10 laps (of 14) to get to the lead in the second race and five (of 14) to assume the victory in the third race.

“Bettered my starts today,” Deegan said in the post-race media scrum. “Holeshoted the first race and then had two around the top three starts, the second two — so happy about that. And yeah, it’s nice to know that I can get to the lead quick like that because I feel like what I’m really known for is those late-race charges can outrace people and the endurance and stuff, and when the track gets rough.”

Kitchen (2-2-3) scored his first podium of the season after suffering his worst finish last week in Anaheim 2. His relief at finally getting solid starts was visible after the race, saying: “I knew eventually I had to make it around the first turn, so it was nice to do that and get a couple good races.”

Kitchen’s teammate Cameron McAdoo (3-3-4) also showed consistent speed on his way to finishing third overall. This was McAdoo’s second podium and third top-five in the first four rounds of 2026. Unfortunately, an accident in the first Anaheim race sent him home 22nd and hurt his points effort. He is sixth in the 250 Supercross West standings.

Maximus Vohland (5-4-6) finished fourth overall and has finished eighth or better in all four rounds this season. This was his best finish of the year after completing Anaheim 2 in fifth.

Ryder DiFrancesco (6-5-5) rounded out the top five after hovering around fifth all evening. He is embroiled in a tight, three-rider battle for third in the standings with Anstie and Michael Mosiman. Two points separate those three riders.

Anstie was sixth overall after struggling out of the gate in Race 1. He finished a distant 10th in that feature before improving to sixth in Race 2 and second in Race 3.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Race 2

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Race 3

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

250 West SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in Houston:

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1-1] 3 *

2. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [2-2-3] 7

3. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki [3-3-4] 10 **

4. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [5-4-6] 15 ***

5. Ryder DiFrancesco, Husqvarna [6-5-5] 16

6. Max Anstie, Yamaha [10-6-2] 18

7. Hunter Yoder, Yamaha [8-7-7] 22

8. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [4-14-8] 26

9. Parker Ross, Yamaha [9-8-9] 26

10. Carson Mumford, KTM [7-9-15] 31

11. Joshua Varize, Kawasaki [13-12-11] 36

12. Anthony Bourdon, Kawasaki [12-13-12] 37

13. Lux Turner, Yamaha [11-10-17] 38

14. Avery Long, KTM [21-11-10] 42

15. Dominique Thury, Yamaha [14-15-16] 45

16. Matti Jorgensen, Honda [15-17-14] 46

17. Justin Rodbell, Honda [18-16-13] 47

18. Crockett Myers, Suzuki [17-20-18] 55

19. Ayden Shive, KTM [16-19-22] 57

20. Hunter Schlosser, Honda [20-18-21] 59

21. Keegan Rowley, Yamaha [19-22-19] 60

22. Slade Varola, Yamaha [22-21-20] 63

* Holeshot, Race 1

** Holeshot, Race 2

*** Holeshot, Race 3

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

