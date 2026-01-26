SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 2: Haiden Deegan establishes control

One week after crashing one teammate and winning his first race of 2026, Haiden Deegan showed patience while he followed another and pounced with five remaining to record a second victory at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Once in the lead, Deegan extended his advantage to 8.5 seconds over Michael Mosiman, and with a worst finish of fourth in the season opener, holds the championship lead by nine points.

This was Deegan’s ninth 250 Supercross victory and 19th podium finish.

“It’s a patience thing for sure,” Deegan said in the post-race media scrum. “I tried to make a little push there in the middle and endoed that three on. I had a feeling that was going to happen, too. I was like, ‘This is slippery.’ It’s probably not the greatest idea, but I am gaining a lot of time. So, after that, I was just like, ‘Let’s just play the waiting game. I know I’m strong with like two minutes to go. I can pick it up.’ So, waited that out and yeah, got [Mosiman] at the end.”

On the heels of a third-place finish in San Diego, Mosiman was second in A2 and scored back-to-back podiums for the first time since the third Anaheim race of 2022. Suffering multiple injuries in the past few seasons, Mosiman was not certain he would even have a ride this year, but perseverance is paying dividends. Mosiman climbed to second in the standings.

Third-place Ryder DiFrancesco loves Anaheim. He scored an emotional podium there in the season opener, struggled in San Diego, and was back on the box as the series returned to Angel Stadium. In the A2 media scrum, he was far less emotional, but just as happy to face the camera.

Cameron McAdoo had a bad start to the season in the first Anaheim race and finished last. Like Mosiman, he was returning from a significant injury in 2025 and wanted to eliminate the questions surrounding his return. McAdoo finished second in San Diego and narrowly missed scoring another podium in Anaheim 2. He was fourth.

Fifth-place Maximus Vohland scored his first top-five of the 2026 season on the heels of consistent finishes of seventh and eighth in the first two rounds. He sits fifth in championship points, 22 behind the leader, Deegan.

Max Anstie was denied an opportunity for revenge after getting a poor start in the A2 feature. He was as low as 10th in the middle stage of the race before rebounding to finish sixth. Anstie is currently 10 points out of the championship lead after entering this round only one back.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

Results

Overall Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 West SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Anaheim:

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

2. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha *

3. Ryder DiFrancesco, Husqvarna

4. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki

5. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

6. Max Anstie, Yamaha

7. Hunter Yoder, Yamaha

8. Carson Mumford, KTM

9. Parker Ross, Yamaha

10. Joshua Varize, Kawasaki

11. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha

12. Matti Jorgensen, Honda

13. Crockett Myers, Suzuki

14. Justin Rodbell, Honda

15. Dominique Thury, Yamaha

16. Robbie Wageman, Yamaha

17. Avery Long, KTM

18. Hunter Schlosser, Honda

19. Lux Turner, Yamaha

20. Ayden Shive, KTM

21. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki

22. Chance Hymas, Honda

* Holeshot

