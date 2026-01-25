 Skip navigation
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3 Anaheim 2 250: Heat Results, Updates: Chance Hymas, Haiden Deegan win heats

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 24, 2026 07:09 PM

ANAHEIM, California: Chance Hymas and Haiden Deegan won their heats for Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Angel Stadium, and will have the best gates picks later this evening.

Heat 2

Max Anstie and Haiden Deegan square off in this heat and, as he expected, Anstie gets the holeshot.

Michael Mosiman and Cameron McAdoo were bar-to-bar for third in the opening laps.

Deegan took the lead from Anstie on Lap 3. Monster Energy Star Yamaha holds the top three positions.

Deegan won the heat by 2.3 seconds over Anstie.

Mosiman secured third for the Yamaha sweep.

McAdoo inserted his Kawasaki into fourth with Hunter Yoder rounding out the top five.

Robbie Wageman finished sixth.

Heat 1

Chance Hymas secured the lead early with Levi Kitchen one jump behind.

In third at the halfway mark, Ryder DiFrancesco continues with his early season surge.

With one minute remaining on the clock, Kitchen hits the face of a jump and endoes, but remounts quickly in fourth. Hymas had a sketchy moment directly ahead of Kitchen.

That moves Maximus Vohland up to third.

Hymas cruises to victory by 4.7 seconds over DiFrancesco.

Vohland held onto third.

Remarkably, Kitchen lost only 17 seconds to the leader and finished fourth to advance.

Carson Mumford rounded out the top five.

Parker Ross (sixth), Dilan Schwartz (seventh), Justin Rodbell (eighth), and Hunter Schlosser (ninth) also advance directly.

Haiden Deegan and Maximus Vohland split the San Diego heats last week at Snapdragon Stadium with Deegan emerging victorious overall.