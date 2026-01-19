SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at San Diego: Haiden Deegan wins, secures red plate

After a tough start by Haiden Deegan’s standards at Anaheim 1, the defending champion secured his first 2026 victory in Round 2 of the SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Coupled with a fifth-place finish for Max Anstie, Deegan secured the red plate by one point as the series heads north on Interstate 5 and returns to Angel Stadium.

Deegan won his heat by 2.6 seconds over Anstie and and the Main Event by 7.7 seconds over Cameron McAdoo.

Another race in California and one in Glendale, Arizona, will give Deegan the opportunity to establish dominance on the West Coast in his final season as a 250 class rider.

For McAdoo, a second-place finish put to rest any questions that might have circulated about his health after missing most of the 2025 SMX season to injury. A couple of disappointing seasons cost him a two digit number and poor results in Anaheim 1 forced him into Group B for the first qualification session, so his reversal of fortune in the Main Event set matters straight.

Michael Mosiman missed the podium by one position in Anaheim last week. He had confidence in his speed and approached Round 2 with momentum that put him on the Supercross box for the first time since Arlington last year.

Levi Kitchen started poorly for the second consecutive week and needed to work his way through the field. Twentieth at the holeshot line, 16th at the end of Lap 1, and only 12th at the end of Lap 2. it took a lot of concentration to stay out of trouble for the next 16 laps. Kitchen cracked the top 10 on Lap 5 and the top five on Lap 14. He was the Hard Charger of record when he moved into fourth.

Rounding out the top five was Max Anstie and he was not happy about the position. He earned the holeshot, but was prepared to give up the lead to his faster teammate Deegan on Lap 6 before contact sent him to the ground. Deegan apologized after the race. It remains to be seen if Anstie will accept.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 2 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California:

Results

Overall Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in San Diego:

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

2. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki

3. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

4. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki

5. Max Anstie, Yamaha *

6. Chance Hymas, Honda

7. Ryder DiFrancesco, Husqvarna

8. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

9. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha

10. Anthony Bourdon, Kawasaki

11. Parker Ross, Yamaha

12. Avery Long, KTM

13. Lux Turner, Yamaha

14. Carson Mumford, KTM

15. Hunter Schlosser, Honda

16. Lorenzo Camporese, Kawasaki

17. Ayden Shive, KTM

18. Preston Masciangelo, GasGas

19. Joshua Varize, Kawasaki

20. Ty Freehill, Honda

21. Hunter Yoder, Yamaha

22. Robbie Wageman, Yamaha

* Holeshot

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

