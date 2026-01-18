2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego 250 heat, results, updates: Maximus Vohland, Haiden Deegan win heats

SAN DIEGO, California: Maximus Vohland too the lead from his teammate Hunter Yoder midway through Heat 1 and held on for the victory.

Heat 1

Hunter Yoder took the early lead ahead of Maximus Vohland and Chance Hymas.

“We.ve made so much progress on the ClubMX Yamaha team,” Vohland told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “Having Chad Reed in our corner has helped us a lot. We’ve made a lot of bike improvement and I’ve been working my butt off.”

Levi Kitchen got another slow start and was outside the top 10 on Lap 1.

Hymas took the lead on Lap 4.

Kitchen moved into the top five on Lap 5, with two minutes remaining in the heat.

As time ran off the clock, Kitchen was in third, but with a huge gap to third behind leader Vohland, Yoder, and Hymas in third.

Fourth-place Kitchen and Robbie Wageman rounded out the top five. Anthony Bourdon (sixth), Lux Turner (seventh), Carson Mumford (eighth) and Ayden Shive also advance directly in to the Main Event.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Yamaha Star Energy took the top three spots out of the gate with Max Anstie leading Haiden Deegan and Michael Mosiman. His first and so far only win came in San Diego in 2022.

Deegan wrests the lead from Anstie with two minutes remaining on the clock. Deegan broke Anstie’s momentum and concentration on Lap

Mosiman remained third with fourth-place Cameron McAdoo and Ryder DiFrancesco rounding out the top five.

Deeper in the field, all four Next Level Racing riders are battling for the ninth and the final transfer position. Hunter Schlosser leads Slade Varola, Colby Copp, and Preston Masciangelo.

Deegan wins his heat for the second consecutive week.

“I’m hungry,” Deegan said. “I have to give it up to the whole team. This Yamaha is awesome.”

Anstie and Mosiman also land on the podium.

Schlosser secured the final direct advancement position in ninth.

Heat 2 Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Dilan Schwartz took the lead from Preston Masciangelo as time ran off the clock to win the LCQ.

Lorenzo Camporese and Ty Freehill also advanced.

