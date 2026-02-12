 Skip navigation
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Published February 12, 2026 04:10 PM

Four winners have been crowned in the first five rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship, with all but one rider in his 30s. Chase Sexton, 26, is the youngest rider to win this season. Hunter Lawrence is the most likely rider to add his name to the winner’s list, and if he can pull off the victory, he is one month younger than Sexton.

There is a lot on the line for Eli Tomac, 33, who crashed in the first turn in Glendale, Arizona, and could only rebound to 12th at the checkers. He doesn’t need to make up all the ground he lost, but he certainly needs to finish within a couple of positions of the championship leader, Lawrence, and second-place Ken Roczen, 31.

The stage is set for the riders to contend at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, and the track will be in good condition on Saturday. Unfortunately, that will be the first opportunity for the riders to see it, after the Seattle Seahawks delayed the track build so they could hold a parade celebrating their victory over the New England Patriots in last week’s Super Bowl.

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle empty track.JPG
Haiden Deegan is on a four-race winning streak with one round remaining before the 250 West riders take a break and allow their compatriots from the East to ascend to center stage. That also means the remainder of the field has one last shot to deny Deegan momentum entering the off-period.

For those who live outside Washington: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, will begin live Saturday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

SEATTLE ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

SEATTLE MAP

Rd06_Seattle_Overview02.png

SEATTLE EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:55 2.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
3:12 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
3:29 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
3:46 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
4:03 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:56 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders