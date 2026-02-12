2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Four winners have been crowned in the first five rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship, with all but one rider in his 30s. Chase Sexton, 26, is the youngest rider to win this season. Hunter Lawrence is the most likely rider to add his name to the winner’s list, and if he can pull off the victory, he is one month younger than Sexton.

There is a lot on the line for Eli Tomac, 33, who crashed in the first turn in Glendale, Arizona, and could only rebound to 12th at the checkers. He doesn’t need to make up all the ground he lost, but he certainly needs to finish within a couple of positions of the championship leader, Lawrence, and second-place Ken Roczen, 31.

The stage is set for the riders to contend at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, and the track will be in good condition on Saturday. Unfortunately, that will be the first opportunity for the riders to see it, after the Seattle Seahawks delayed the track build so they could hold a parade celebrating their victory over the New England Patriots in last week’s Super Bowl.

Haiden Deegan is on a four-race winning streak with one round remaining before the 250 West riders take a break and allow their compatriots from the East to ascend to center stage. That also means the remainder of the field has one last shot to deny Deegan momentum entering the off-period.

For those who live outside Washington: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, will begin live Saturday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

