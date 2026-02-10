SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Haiden Deegan takes a full-race points lead
Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and led all 17 laps of Round 5 of the SuperMotocross World Championship to score his fourth consecutive win of 2026. With the victory, Deegan now holds a 27-point advantage in the 250 West divisional championship, which is more than one full race.
Deegan continues to downplay any intention to move on to a 450 during weeks when the West division is idle, but with one race remaining before a long break for the East riders to compete, there is little risk of Deegan failing to defend his 2025 250 West Championship.
This is the first time Deegan has won four consecutive Supercross races, although he amassed a winning streak that long at the end of 2025 Supercross season and beginning of Pro Motocross.
Levi Kitchen was the fastest rider on track late in the event, although he conceded that Deegan may have been managing the gap and riding conservatively. Kitchen has back-to-back, second-place finishes and three top-five results in the last four rounds.
This is also the second consecutive week that Kitchen and teammate Cameron McAdoo finished second and third, respectively. McAdoo now has a four-race top-five streak to his credit after getting off to a slow start with a 21st in Anaheim 1.
Relive the Heats
Michael Mosiman rebounded from a disappointing round in Houston when he finished eighth. That was the only time this year he failed to crack the top five, and solid results have him securely in second place in the standings.
Fans are beginning to expect more from Ryder DiFrancesco as he continues to show speed in preliminary events leading into the features. With two podiums, four top-fives, and a worst finish of seventh, he’s making up for any perceived deficit with consistency.
Maximus Vohland won his heat before slipping to sixth in the feature.
Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 5 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:
Results
Fastest Lap and Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
Hard Charger Results
Lap Chart:
250 West SuperMotocross Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Glendale:
1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha *
2. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki
3. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki
4. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha
5. Ryder DiFrancesco, Husqvarna
6. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha
7. Hunter Yoder, Yamaha
8. Max Anstie, Yamaha
9. Avery Long, KTM
10. Parker Ross, Yamaha
11. Lux Turner, Yamaha
12. Joshua Varize, Kawasaki
13. Robbie Wageman, Yamaha
14. Crockett Myers, Suzuki
15. Justin Rodbell, Honda
16. Cole Thompson, Yamaha
17. Hunter Schlosser, Honda
18. Preston Masciangelo, GasGas
19. Carson Mumford, KTM
20. Reven Gordon, Kawasaki
21. Ayden Shive, KTM
22. Colby Copp, Honda
* Holeshot
