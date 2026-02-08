2026 SuperMotocross Round 5 Glendale 250: Heat Results, Updates: Maximus Vohland wins Heat 1

Haiden Deegan posted the fastest lap in qualification for Round 5 of the SuperMotocross World Championship and will try to extend his winning streak to four races.

Heat 2

Haiden Deegan grabbed the holeshot. He has improved his starts in 2026.

Carson Mumford settled into second.

Ryder DiFrancesco was fast in qualification, but he has his work cut out for him after crashing on Lap 1.

Michael Mosiman took second from Mumford with four minutes on the clock.

DiFrancesco was well down the order in 15th with three minutes remaining.

Heat 1

Max Anstie got a good start, but it was too good as he overrode the corner.

That handed the top spot to Lux Turner, who has been coming on strong in recent weeks.

Maximus Vohland and Avery Long gave chase in the first handful of laps.

Levi Kitchen started fifth, but lost some distance in the chaos.

Anstie fell outside of a transfer position with his Lap 1 mistake, but he knocked on the ninth-place door at the three-minute mark.

Anstie climbs into the top nine with two minutes remaining on the clock.

Kitchen took second from Long at the minute-and-a-half mark.

As time ran off the clock, Turner bobbled and lost the lead to Vohland. Kitchen follows him through, and Turner drops to third.

Vohland held on to win.

“I came in pretty under the weather and there were some tough days before this,” Vohland told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “The track was so nice out there, and honestly, I can find it for 15 [minutes]”

Kitchen finished second and will have a solid gate pick.

Turner remained third.

Fourth-place Long and Anstie rounded out the top five.

