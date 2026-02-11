2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

The Seattle, Washington, market has hosted Supercross races since 1978, and as a West Coast staple, the sport’s veterans have extensive experience heading into Round 6 of the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship. With 50 races contested in the Seattle area, this city ranks fifth in unique winners behind Anaheim, California (32), Daytona Beach, Florida (26), Detroit, Michigan, and Houston, Texas (27 each).

The Seattle Seahawks won last week’s Super Bowl, so the track preparation was abbreviated for this round. That could throw a spanner into the works.

Seattle hosted the 11th Supercross round in 2025, so the weather is going to be considerably different this time around.

After getting off to a slow start with back-to-back finishes outside the top five, Cooper Webb has consecutive podiums. One of these was an overall victory in the Houston Triple Crown, a round in which he failed to win an individual feature. He has stopped his slide down the championship order, but needs a victory to become fully established as a contender. Webb won the last two times Supercross visited Seattle.

Chase Sexton also needs to turn his season around if he wants to climb out of fifth in the standings. He finished second in the last two Seattle rounds. Unfortunately, he finished outside the top five in Glendale with a seventh. He was eighth in the opening round in Anaheim.

No one is hungrier than Hunter Lawrence. He enters the weekend with four consecutive runner-up finishes in the past four rounds. He finished seventh in Seattle last year on a 450, but has a 250 West win in 2022 to give him some confidence.

Lawrence’s strong run has given him the red plate. According to WeWentFast.com, Lawrence is the 47th rider to hold the red plate and the first new holder since Aaron Plessinger in Round 3 of 2024 in San Diego.

Last week in Glendale, Arizona, Justin Cooper earned his first top-five of the season. Justin Hill scored his first top-10 of 2026.

It’s not too late to make a run at the championship for winless riders in the field. Last year, Webb scored his first win in Round 6. Jeff Stanton did the same thing in 1989. First-time wins for champions have also come in Round 7, with Stanton again achieving the feat in 1992 and Jeff Ward in 1985.

250 Notes

Last week was the first time Haiden Deegan earned four consecutive wins in either the Supercross or Pro Motocross series, but if one combines the two, he accomplished that feat with two stadium wins in Denver and Salt Lake City, followed by two outdoor wins in Pala and Rancho Cordova, California. He finished third in this race last year, but there is very little doubt he will contend for the win in 2026.

In fact, it’s difficult to imagine anyone challenging Deegan right now. His four wins in the last four rounds have been perfect, with the fastest qualifying times, three heat wins, and a sweep of the Houston Triple Crown features. In Glendale, Deegan holeshotted both the heat and the main before leading every lap,

Last week, Cameron McAdoo, Michael Mosiman, and Ryder DiFrancesco each earned their fourth top-five of the season and are prepared to take advantage if Deegan stumbles. Levi Kitchen has back-to-back, second-place finishes and the most momentum among the contenders.

2025 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (2 wins, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Ken Roczen (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Cooper Webb (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (4 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (3 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

Justin Hill (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (4 wins, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Max Anstie (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (4 top-10s)

Parker Ross (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Recent Seattle races

450s

2025: Cooper Webb (followed by Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger)

2024: Cooper Webb (Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence)

2023: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia)

2022: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin)

2019: Marvin Musquin (Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac)

250s

2025: Cole Davies (Garrett Marchbanks, Haiden Deegan)

2024: Levi Kitchen (RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda)

2023: Jett Lawrence (RJ Hampshire, Cameron McAdoo)

2022: Hunter Lawrence (Christian Craig, Michael Mosiman)

2019: Dylan Ferrandis (Adam Cianciarulo, Jimmy Decotis)

