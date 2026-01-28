SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Round 4 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the sixth time. Three of those races were held during the 2021 residency, as motorsports navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent seasons, Houston has become one of the Monster Energy Supercross alternating races, but its history is one of the deepest in the sport. Since 1974, when this was known as the Yamaha Super Series of Motocross, Houston has hosted the fourth-most rounds, behind Anaheim, California, Daytona Beach, Florida, and the Detroit metro area.

Four active 450 riders have victories at this track, with Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb topping the list with two each. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia have one Houston win apiece. Barcia is still on the sidelines after his scary A1 accident.

According to WeWentFast.com, Webb’s inability to score a podium finish in the first three rounds is rare, having occurred only twice when a champion attempted to defend his title. David Bailey in 1984 and Ricky Carmichael in 2002 are the other two slow starters. Webb will be encouraged by his 2021 and 2019 wins.

Tomac failed to keep his winning streak alive last week in Anaheim 2, but he’s probably not complaining. This is the first time in his career that he scored podiums in the first three rounds and only the third time he has held the red plate at this juncture of the season.

To Tomac’s relief, this is the first Triple Crown race of the season, and he is a master of this format. Tomac has the most Triple Crown victories with eight. The last of these came in St. Louis in 2024.

Webb has five overall Triple Crown wins, with Sexton as the only other multiple winner at three.

RJ Hampshire scored his first top-10 of 2026 last week in Anaheim.

250 Notes

Haiden Deegan’s ninth career 250 SX win last week tied him for 23rd on the all-time wins list, and no one is questioning his odds of getting to double digits before he turns in the small bike and climbs on a 450 for the Pro Motocross season this May.

No active 250 rider has previously won at Houston, so there will be a new venue winner. That should bode well for their chances in the future, as all six NRG Stadium 250 winners have all gone on to perform well in the big bike class. There have also been no repeat winners in this division in NRG with Hunter Lawrence (2023), Colt Nichols (2021, Race 3), Jett Lawrence (2021, Race 2), Christian Craig (2021, Race 1), Dylan Ferrandis (2019), and Aaron Plessinger (2018) securing the top box of the podium.

Maximus Vohland scored his first top-five last week in Anaheim, but that is not his only reason to be happy. With 46 points, he is off to his best season since his rookie year of 2021, when he also scored 46 points.

Carson Mumford, Parker Ross, and Josh Varize earned their first top 10s.

2025 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (2 wins, 3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (3 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-102)

Malcolm Stewart (1 top-10)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Carson Mumford (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Recent Houston races

450s

2023: Eli Tomac (followed by Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson)

2021, Race 3: Cooper Webb (Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo)

2021, Race 2: Eli Tomac (Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Brayton)

2021, Race 1: Justin Barcia (Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin)

2019: Cooper Webb (Marvin Musquin, Dean Wilson)

250s

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Max Anstie, Jordon Smith)

2021, Race 3: Colt Nichols (Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence)

2021, Race 2: Jett Lawrence (Colt Nichols, Christian Craig)

2021, Race 1: Christian Craig (Austin Forkner, Colt Nichols)

2019: Dylan Ferrandis (RJ Hampshire, Colt Nichols)

