SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Three riders have set themselves apart in the first two rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship as the Supercross series heads into Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Eli Tomac leads the return to Anaheim as the most recent winner from the opening round and he was just as fast on the harder dirt of San Diego. Between the two Anaheim races, the series leaves the dirt in place to run a Monster Jam race, so it should feel familiar to the racers even though the layout of the track is different.

If that was not enough to make Tomac a favorite, he has already amassed five wins at this venue, which puts him in a four-way tie at the top.

Of course, one of the other riders with five wins also has a lot of momentum during the season. Ken Roczen has finished in the runner-up position in the last three Anaheim races and is undoubtedly tired of being the bridesmaid. He has stood on the podium in both races this season.

Tomac’s San Diego win last week was the 87th of his combined Supercross and Motocross career, placing him in a tie with Jeremy McGrath. He has a long way to go to catch Ricky Carmichael’s 124 wins, but Tomac would love to take sole possession of second.

According to WeWentFast.com, the third rider who has shown the most dominance this season, Hunter Lawrence, is tied with the best running position at the end of the first lap. He and Tomac have landed second on average in the first two races.

Lawrence is still seeking his first Supercross victory, but he has finished second twice in the last four rounds. He was also the runner-up in Denver, Colorado last year.

This round will be critical for Cooper Webb. Only two week into the season, he is nearly one full round below the red plate holder, Tomac, with results of seventh in A1 and eighth in San Diego. With a deficit of 21 points, which is one better than Chad Reed held in 2005. Reed finished second that season.

250 Notes

Haiden Deegan won last week in San Diego and achieved the top of box quicker than in 2025 when it took him until Round 3 in Anaheim to score his first win. He took the red plate from Max Anstie after executing an aggressive pass that sent the amiable Brit to the ground. Deegan may have awakened a sleeping giant.

Finishing second in San Diego, Cameron McAdoo is now ranked seventh all-time in 250 podiums with 24.

In the first two rounds, the Last Chance Qualifier has produced some competitive riders. At Anaheim 1, Michael Mosiman won the LCQ and finished fifth in the Main Event. In San Diego, Dilan Schwartz won the LCQ and finished ninth in the feature.

2025 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Chase Sexton (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Justin Cooper (2 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (2 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-102)

Malcolm Stewart (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Hunter Yoder (1 top-10)

Avery Long (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Recent San Diego races

450s

2026, A1: Eli Tomac (followed by Ken Roczen, Jorge Prado)

2025, A2: Jett Lawrence (Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson)

2025, A1: Chase Sexton (Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson)

2024, A2: Cooper Webb (Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger)

2024, A1: Jett Lawrence (Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton)

250s

2026, A1: Max Anstie (Chance Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco)

2025, A2: Haiden Deegan (Julien Beaumer, Cole Davies)

2025, A1: Jo Shimoda (Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith)

2024, A2: Levi Kitchen (RJ Hampshire, Nate Thrasher)

2024, A1: RJ Hampshire (Jordon Smith, Levi Kitchen)

