2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

An early-season staple of the SuperMotocross League schedule, Glendale, Arizona, and State Farm Stadium is the location for Round 5 of the 2026 season; three winners have graced the first four rounds.

Eli Tomac holds onto the red plate after winning the first two rounds and accumulating a perfect record of top-five finishes.

Tomac should fare well this week as he has never finished worse than fourth in this market.

Chase Sexton won the second Anaheim race, and last week Cooper Webb scored the overall victory in the Triple Crown format in Houston, Texas. And while he has not yet won a Supercross round, Hunter Lawrence remains in contention as the only other rider with four top-fives. The last three of these have been runner-up finishes.

This could be a good week for Lawrence. According to WeWentFast.com, four first-time winners have come in the Phoenix metro area: Ryan Dungey in 2010, Justin Barcia in 2013, Tomac in 2015, and Blake Baggett in 2019.

If Lawrence wins this week, it will most likely be because he had a strong start. In 2026, he averaged a position of 3.16 at the holeshot line and 2.4 at the conclusion of the first lap. That leads the league.

In the past five races at State Farm Stadium, Tomac and Ken Roczen have added two wins to their total. Sexton is the defending winner at this venue.

Last year’s Glendale race was Round 4 of the 2025 season and proved pivotal for Webb. He scored his best finish of the season there with a second-place overall after winning the first feature of a Triple Crown and then finishing fifth and third. He failed to win a feature last week in Houston, but scored the overall victory. After his 2025 Glendale success, he added five more second-place finishes or better.

Webb averages a finish of 2.16 in races following his first win of the season.

Webb’s Houston win was significant for another reason. He is now the 12th rider to win after turning 30.

250 Notes

If Haiden Deegan has had any weakness in his 250 career, it has been his strength out of the gate. That is beginning to change as he holeshotted one of the features in Houston and was among the top three at the end of Lap 1 in each race.

Deegan has six more races to add to his record as a 250 competitor, but it will go down as one of the best and most consistent in history. He has finished among the top 10 in all but one of 33 250SX starts, and he hasn’t finished worse than fifth since Round 14 of 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Deegan also has the opportunity to take the lead in holeshot performance this year. So far, no one has beaten the field to the white line more than once, with Max Anstie (Anaheim 1), Ryder DiFrancesco (San Diego), Michael Mosiman (Anaheim 2), Cameron McAdoo (Houston, Race 2), and Maximus Vohland (Houston, Race 3) also having one.

Last week, Vohland led laps in a Supercross race for the second time in his career. He led four laps in Race 3 in Houston. Previously, he led two laps in Denver, Colorado, in 2023.

2025 SuperMotocross Top-10 finishers

450s

Eli Tomac (2 wins, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Chase Sexton (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Ken Roczen (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [1 Moto win]

Jorge Prado (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (4 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (3 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (3 wins, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s) [3 Moto wins]

Max Anstie (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (3 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Parker Ross (2 top-10s)

Avery Long (1 top-10)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (1 top-10)

Josh Varize (1 top-10)

Recent Glendale races

450s

2025: Chase Sexton (followed by Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen)

2024: Ken Roczen (Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence)

2023: Eli Tomac (Chae Sexton, Justin Barcia)

2022: Eli Tomac (Malcolm Stewart, Chase Sexton)

2020: Ken Roczen (Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson)

250s

2025: Jordon Smith (Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies)

2024: RJ Hampshire (Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda)

2023: Jett Lawrence (RJ Hampshire, Levi Kitchen)

2022: Hunter Lawrence (Christian Craig, Jo Shimoda)

2020: Austin Forkner (Dylan Ferrandis, Michael Mosiman)

Supercross Previews

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Anaheim 2

Houston

