SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Cooper Webb takes Triple Crown without a feature win

Cooper Webb began to doubt he could defend his 2025 Supercross title until he scored maximum points at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He still has 17 points to make up on the leader, Eli Tomac, but hope has been revived.

Webb finished fourth in the first feature, second in Race 2, and third in Race 3 to edge Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen in the Triple Crown format by a single point.

“Obviously, I didn’t win a main event, which is a little unique, but I’ll take it any way I can get it,” Webb said in the post-race media scrum. “A win’s a win and [it] was just awesome.”

Aside from Webb, everyone had some difficulty during the evening. Lawrence [7-1-2] jumped wide in the first feature and nearly crashed before rebounding to finish seventh. A victory in the second race placed him two points behind Webb in the finale. Lawrence made up only of those points in Race 3 and scored his third consecutive runner-up finish in as many races.

“I didn’t need the pit board,” Roczen said after the race. “I knew exactly what was going on. ... I needed to be at least one spot behind Hunter, and I would have been fine if Cooper was behind me, but since Cooper and I were [the] same points [entering the finale], as long as Cooper was ahead of me, I’m not winning. And then, since Hunter was ahead of him, that’s two spots. I was in third.”

Roczen tied Lawrence in points, but lost the position on a tiebreaker.

All things considered, Tomac [3-13-1] was fortunate to finish fourth overall. He got a bad start in the first race and managed to climb to only third at the checkers. He endoed in Race 2 and landed hard enough that he might have been sent to the hauler early. Winning the finale provided a moral victory.

Chase Sexton [2-9-6] also crashed in the middle race after finishing second in the opener. After finishing outside the top five in two of three races, his fifth-place overall finish was a gift.

Jorge Prado [5-3-11] took some consolation out of claiming one of the nine podium spots when he finished third in Race 2. Nineteen points placed him sixth overall.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Race 2

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Race 3

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

450 SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in Houston:

1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [4 2 3] 9

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [7 1 2] 10

3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki [1 5 4] 10 *

4. Eli Tomac, KTM [3 13 1] 17 ***

5. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki [2 9 6] 17

6. Jason Anderson, Suzuki [6 7 5] 18

7. Jorge Prado, KTM [5 3 11] 19 **

8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [8 6 10] 24

9. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [9 4 12] 25

10. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati [11 10 7] 28

11. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [10 14 9] 33

12. Christian Craig, Honda [19 8 8] 35

13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [12 11 13] 36

14. Joey Savatgy, Honda [17 12 15] 44

15. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [14 15 16] 45

16. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [13 20 14] 47

17. Justin Hill, KTM [15 16 17] 48

18. Shane McElrath, Honda [16 18 18] 52

19. Vince Friese, Kawasaki [18 17 19] 54

20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [20 19 20] 59

21. Tristan Lane, Yamaha [21 21 21] 63

22. Cade Clason, Kawasaki [22 22 22] 66

* Holeshot, Race 1

** Holeshot, Race 2

*** Holeshot, Race 3

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

