SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at San Diego: Eli Tomac gives KTM two wins in two races

There is at least one rider in the field who believes change is good. Eli Tomac won Round 2 of the SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship at Snapdragon Stadium to remain perfect in 2026 and will carry the red plate into the second Anaheim race to close out the California swing.

Tomac battled Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence throughout the 20 minute, plus one lap Main Event with extremely consistent laps hovering around 53 seconds for every trip around the track with the exception of Lap 10 as he passed and was repassed by Roczen. That is the type of performance for which Tomac is famous.

With this victory, Tomac has 87 combined victories in Supercross and Motocross and plenty of time and energy to crack the 100 win mark.

Lawrence failed to win, but he challenged Tomac late in the race, and given his historic struggles at the beginning of 450 Supercross seasons, he likely found this to be almost as good. Lawrence earned the holeshot, was passed by Tomac and Roczen on Lap 7, and then mounted a charge on the leader that ended 1.3 seconds shy of his goal.

Roczen was the only other rider in sight of the leaders at the close of the race, finishing within three seconds of Tomac and 1.6 of Lawrence. In 2025, Roczen scored four consecutive top-five finishes to start the season and is off to another fast start.

Last year’s second-place finisher in Supercross points is still looking for his first podium. Chase Sexton hit the gate at the start of the feature and was forced to come from the very back of the field. He passed 18 riders and finished fourth. All in all, it was a better performance than 2025 when he finished outside the top five in sixth in San Diego.

Joey Savatgy rounded out the top five for his first such finish since the 2025 season finale in Salt Lake City.

Cooper Webb is off to a slow start in his title defense after finishing seventh in Anaheim 1 and eighth in San Diego. With these two disappointing rounds, he is already 21 points behind the leader in sixth.

Results

Overall Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 SuperMotocross Points

1. Eli Tomac, KTM

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda *

3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

4. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki

5. Joey Savatgy, Honda

6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

8. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

9. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati

10. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

11. Jason Anderson, Suzuki

12. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

13. Jorge Prado, KTM

14. Justin Hill, KTM

15. Christian Craig, Honda

16. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

17. Vince Friese, Kawasaki

18. Shane McElrath, Honda

19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

21. Grant Harlan, KTM

22. Max Miller, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

