SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Eli Tomac wins for 12th straight season
Eli Tomac survived a red flag restart to lead all 20 laps of the 2026 SuperMotocross League season opener and score a 1.47-second victory over Ken Roczen at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
With this victory, Tomac has now won in 12 consecutive seasons for four different manufacturers, further adding to his legacy. Tomac sets his sights on earning a second victory in 2026 after scoring just one last year. Tomac won Round 2 of the 2025 season in San Diego before suffering an injury at Tampa in Round 5 that eliminated him from championship contention.
Finishing second, Roczen helped Tomac prove that age is just a number. Both riders are in their 30s and determined to show that veteran skill trumps youthful enthusiasm. Roczen began the night in fourth position before passing Hunter Lawrence for third on Lap 2 and Jorge Prado one lap later.
Prado was immediately successful in his transition from Kawasaki to KTM. He would probably have been content to earn the holeshot and simply run well, but with a handful of laps remaining, Prado felt pressure from Lawrence and found a faster flow. In the post-race media scrum, he admitted that he exceeded his own expectations.
Lawrence closed to within a second of Prado in the closing laps and lost minimal ground at the end of the Main Event. Still, he was nearly 29 seconds behind the leader and will redouble his efforts next week in San Diego.
Fourth-place Jason Anderson was another rider who showed that change is often good for everyone involved. Moving from the Monster Energy Kawasaki to the Twisted Tea Suzuki team, many fans may not have expected him to score a top five in his first outing on the new bike. Anderson withheld a determined charge from Justin Cooper in the closing laps to record the emotional fifth-place finish.
Anaheim 1 showcased the debut of two iconic European motorcycle manufacturers, Ducati and Triumph. The two brands placed three riders in the feature, with Dylan Ferrandis finishing ninth on a Ducati and Austin Forkner making his 450 debut on a Triumph in 15th.
The news was not great for Justin Barcia, the second Ducati rider. He crashed heavily on the opening lap and suffered a back injury that sent him to the hospital. He was credited with a 21st-place finish. The rider he landed on during the crash, Malcolm Stewart, finished 22nd.
Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:
Results
Fastest Lap and Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
Hard Charger Results
Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in Anaheim:
1. Eli Tomac, KTM
2. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
3. Jorge Prado, (HS) KTM
4. Hunter Lawrence, Honda
5. Jason Anderson, Suzuki
6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
7. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
8. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki
9. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati
10. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
11. Christian Craig, Honda
12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki
13. Joey Savatgy, Honda
14. Justin Hill, KTM
15. Austin Forkner, Triumph
16. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
17. Shane McElrath, Honda
18. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna
19. Vince Friese, Kawasaki
20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
21. Justin Barcia, Ducati
22. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
