Eli Tomac out of Supercross with broken leg suffered in Tampa

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Published February 11, 2025 06:52 PM

Eli Tomac will sit out an indeterminate number of Monster Energy Supercross races as he heals from what turned out to be a broken fibula, suffered in a qualification incident in Round 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tomac’s leg was injured when it got pinned beneath a foot peg when he landed off a jump.

“Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf,” Tomac said in a press release. “After two days of pain not improving, I got additional scans on my leg, and I do have a broken fibula. This is such a bummer as I’ve never felt better on the motorcycle in Supercross and getting a win at San Diego was great. I don’t have an exact timeframe of recovery at this time but will be working to come back as soon as possible.”

SX 2025 Rd 05 Pierce Brown crests jump.jpg
Pierce Brown breaks vertebra in violent Tampa crash
Pierce Brown underwent surgery on Sunday to repair the damage. The timeline for his return to racing is not yet known.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

The 2025 SuperMotocross season is scheduled to be the last for Tomac and he had the opportunity to leave the series on a high note. Tomac secured the red plate after winning Round 2 in San Diego, California, and was often the fastest rider on the track.

Tomac’s San Diego win extended his streak of victories to 11 consecutive wins, giving him sole possession of that record.

Eli Tomac broken fibula - blucruofficial Instagram.jpg

Eli Tomac broke his fibula when his lower leg got pinned beneath a foot peg on a jump landing. Instagram - blucruofficial

“We’re all really bummed for Eli,” said Rich Simmons, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager. “He has been riding so great and was right there in the hunt for this championship. Also, I have to say it was already impressive for him to go out and race the heat race and the main event Saturday night to score some points for the championship, but knowing what we know now, it speaks volumes about Eli’s grit and determination. We look forward to having him come back stronger.”

Despite racing with what is now known as a broken fibula, Tomac finished seventh in his heat to advance directly into the main. He finished two laps off the pace in the feature, but was still riding when the checkered flag waved at Tampa.

In a reply on Yamaha Star Racing’s Instagram page announcing the break, Justin Starling may have summed up Tomac’s effort best when he wrote: “And the dude still beat me. What a badass.”

