Hunter Lawrence added to injury list with torn ligaments, out of 2025 Supercross

Hunter Lawrence suffered torn ligaments in his shoulder during Round 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The injury will require surgery. He is out for the duration of the 2025 stadium season.

“I got the MRI results back and my shoulder has some fractures which isn’t an issue compared to the torn ligament that is requiring surgery,” Lawrence posted on social media. “Going to get it fixed and come back 100% to go and battle for the Outdoor and SMX title again.”

Jett Lawrence tears ACL in Glendale crash, surgery ends 2025 Supercross: “It is cooked” Jett Lawrence will be out for the remainder of the 2025 Supercross season and aims to return for Pro Motocross.

Lawrence missed one round of Supercross last year with a shoulder blade injury suffered in Birmingham, Alabama. He was back in the lineup the following week in Indianapolis and finished ninth in championship points. Lawrence was second in Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross League in 2024.

The past two rounds have been costly for the Supercross series, with Jett Lawrence announcing he suffered a torn ACL in a crash in Glendale, Arizona, and Eli Tomac breaking his leg in qualification in Tampa.

“We’re all very sorry for Hunter, especially considering the effort he and the team have put into this season,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda, in a news release. “Following some early challenges, Hunter was showing solid speed and even better promise; once he’s back to full strength, we know he’ll be out there again, fighting hard near the front. Racing can be cruel, and there’s no denying that 2025 has been particularly tough on our team so far, with all our riders affected by injury in some way.”

In the 250 East division, Chance Hymas is still recovering from a 2024 injury. In the West, Jo Shimoda broke two fingers in a San Diego qualification incident when he struck another rider’s pit road.

Lawrence got off to a modest start in the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, before rebounding to finish fifth in each of the next three rounds. One of these came despite battling illness in San Diego in Round 2.

