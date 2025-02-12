 Skip navigation
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hunter Lawrence added to injury list with torn ligaments, out of 2025 Supercross

  By Dan Beaver,
  By Dan Beaver
  
Published February 12, 2025 06:53 PM

Hunter Lawrence suffered torn ligaments in his shoulder during Round 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The injury will require surgery. He is out for the duration of the 2025 stadium season.

“I got the MRI results back and my shoulder has some fractures which isn’t an issue compared to the torn ligament that is requiring surgery,” Lawrence posted on social media. “Going to get it fixed and come back 100% to go and battle for the Outdoor and SMX title again.”

SX 2025 Rd 04 Jett Lawrence jumps 2.jpg
Jett Lawrence tears ACL in Glendale crash, surgery ends 2025 Supercross: “It is cooked”
Jett Lawrence will be out for the remainder of the 2025 Supercross season and aims to return for Pro Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Lawrence missed one round of Supercross last year with a shoulder blade injury suffered in Birmingham, Alabama. He was back in the lineup the following week in Indianapolis and finished ninth in championship points. Lawrence was second in Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross League in 2024.

The past two rounds have been costly for the Supercross series, with Jett Lawrence announcing he suffered a torn ACL in a crash in Glendale, Arizona, and Eli Tomac breaking his leg in qualification in Tampa.

SX 2025 Rd 05 Eli Tomac looking over his shoulder.JPG
Eli Tomac out of Supercross with broken leg suffered in Tampa
Eli Tomac: “Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf.”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

“We’re all very sorry for Hunter, especially considering the effort he and the team have put into this season,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda, in a news release. “Following some early challenges, Hunter was showing solid speed and even better promise; once he’s back to full strength, we know he’ll be out there again, fighting hard near the front. Racing can be cruel, and there’s no denying that 2025 has been particularly tough on our team so far, with all our riders affected by injury in some way.”

In the 250 East division, Chance Hymas is still recovering from a 2024 injury. In the West, Jo Shimoda broke two fingers in a San Diego qualification incident when he struck another rider’s pit road.

Lawrence got off to a modest start in the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, before rebounding to finish fifth in each of the next three rounds. One of these came despite battling illness in San Diego in Round 2.

