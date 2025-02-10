Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Tampa, Malcolm Stewart wins

Malcolm Stewart graduated to the 450 division of the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2014 and after more than a decade of racing, he can add “feature winner” to his resume after passing Chase Sexton with five laps remaining in Round 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stewart’s pass for the lead was helped by a crash by Sexton in the whoops section, but the Haines City, Florida, resident ran the leader down from a starting position of eighth and pressured him into making the mistake. This was the first SuperMotocross top-five for Stewart since he was fourth last year in the Pro Motocross Budds Creek Nationals and his first Supercross top-five since he was second in Denver, Colorado, in the penultimate race of 2022.

Cooper Webb had his own hill to climb on Saturday. After a poor start, he completed Lap 1 in 10th, moved into the top five on Lap 5, and assumed a podium position on Lap 11. He slipped into second with four laps remaining, but did not have enough time to run Stewart down in the closing laps. Webb’s second-place finish closed the gap on the points lead to five points as two of the title contenders struggled.

Jason Anderson has not garnered enough attention that two previous podiums should have provided. He was third in both Anaheim, California, races and finished seventh last week in Glendale, Arizona. Finishing third again in Tampa, he jumped over Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac to take third in the points with a difference of only four between those riders.

Justin Cooper has gotten great starts in the majority of his 2025 races. Tampa was no exception as he completed Lap 1 in second-place. He fell out of the top five on Lap 5 and climbed back inside that mark seven laps later when Roczen crashed in heavy traffic. Cooper passed a struggling Sexton with two laps remaining and secured fourth-place.

Everything was going Sexton’s way for most of the race. He earned the holeshot and led the first 18 laps but when he was caught by Stewart, he began to alter his lines and ultimately got too far out of the groove. Sexton’s Lap 18 crash did enough damage that he consistently fell back to fifth. Consolation comes from the fact that he has the red plate for a second consecutive race for the first time in his career.

The news was not so good for the other championship contenders. Tomac dabbed his leg in qualification and suffered an injury. He mounted up for his heat and finished seventh to clear a path for the main. The injury bothered him throughout the feature, however, and he finished two laps off the pace in 17th.

Roczen spent the early laps in podium contention until he ran into lapped traffic. Trying to thread the needle between two slower riders, he crashed hard on Lap 12 and dislocated his chain. That mechanical issue sent him to the pits 21st.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Supercross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in Glendale:

1. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

5. Chase Sexton, KTM *

6. Justin Barcia, GasGas

7. Joey Savatgy, Honda

8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

9. Shane McElrath, Honda

10. Justin Hill, KTM

11. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

13. Benny Bloss, Beta

14. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM

15. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

17. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

18. Justin Starling, GasGas

19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda

21. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

22. Tristan Lane, KTM

* Holeshot

