Supercross 2025 results: 250 West highlights, rundown, reaction at San Diego, Julien Beaumer wins

Julien Beaumer spent most of the 2024 season getting comfortable on the Factory Red Bull KTM bike, but as soon as he scored his first top-five in last year’s opening round of the SuperMotocross World Championship, he has been unstoppable.

Beaumer’s first top-five was a second-place finish in Round 1 of the 2024 playoffs in what was, at the time, a surprising result. He followed that with a fifth-place finish in Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway and a ninth in the championship finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was anyone’s guess as to how he would fare in the Monster Energy Supercross season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, but he repeated his career-best finish and stood on the second rung of the podium.

Beaumer scored his first SuperMotocross victory in Round 2 at San Diego, California, in a manner that no one questions his potential any longer. This was his third podium, fourth top-five, and fifth top-10 in his last five races. Beaumer finished the 18-lap race more than three seconds ahead of the field.

Jordon Smith gave Factory Triumph its first podium last week with the manufacturer’s executives in attendance. What took a year to accomplish required only one more week to repeat and Smith backed up his third-place finish in Anaheim with a runner-up result in San Diego. From the middle step on the box, he warned the field there was only one position left to improve.

For the second week, Haiden Deegan got a poor start but this one was not as impactful as the season opener in Anaheim. Deegan completed Lap 1 in eighth and slowly worked his way into the top five. Last week it took the entire race to achieve that result when he passed Coty Schock on the last lap. In San Diego, he cracked the top five on Lap 8, kept moving forward, and was in a podium position with five laps remaining.

Deegan frustrated after 'embarrassing' ride in SD Haiden Deegan calls his performance in San Diego "embarrassing" despite a podium finish and is searching for answers at the start in order to return to the top of the standings.

Deegan’s teammate Cole Davies is developing a reputation for strong starts in his rookie season. Davies, 17, has ended the first lap of the first two heats and features among the leaders, but it will take a few rounds before he develops the race craft to challenge for the victory. He was much improved in San Diego, however, finishing fourth compared to Anaheim’s eighth.

Rounding out the top five was Ryder DiFrancesco, who is one of four riders to sweep the top five in the first two races. DiFrancesco finished fourth in Anaheim and joined Beaumer (second and first), Smith (third and second), and Deegan (fifth and third) as the riders with the most momentum.

Last week’s winner, Jo Shimoda, suffered an injury in qualification. Riding wide near the mechanics stand, his left hand struck one of the pit boards and Shimoda broke two fingers. Shimoda made the most of Round 2 and finished seventh in the final rundown.

Two riders scored their first top-10 of the season. Hunter Yoder was 13th at Anaheim and improved to 10th in San Diego. Returning from injury in 2024, Michael Mosiman finished ninth in San Diego after scoring a 15th in Anaheim.

Here are the 250 West Supercross results and points standings after Round 2 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California:

Results

Main Event

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat Results

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Supercross Rider Points

250 Supercross West Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in San Diego:

1. 23 Julien Beaumer, KTM

2. 19 Jordon Smith, Triumph *

3. 38 Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

4. 100 Cole Davies, Yamaha

5. 25 Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas

6. 37 Coty Schock, Yamaha

7. 30 Jo Shimoda, Honda

8. 36 Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

9. 93 Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

10. 63 Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki

11. 52 Anthony Bourdon, Yamaha

12. 61 Cole Thompson, Yamaha

13. 54 Jett Reynolds, Yamaha

14. 334 Brad West, Yamaha

15. 302 Parker Ross, Honda

16. 91 TJ Albright, Yamaha

17. 260 Nico Koch, KTM

18. 115 Gavin Towers, Honda

19. 101 Dylan Walsh, Kawasaki

20. 67 Joshua Varize, KTM

21. 26 Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki

22. 65 Lux Turner, KTM

* Holeshot

