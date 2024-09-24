 Skip navigation
Monster Energy Supercross announces first half of 2025 schedule

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 24, 2024 06:00 AM

The Monster Energy Supercross series has announced the first half of the 2025 schedule, which will begin with its traditional opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and run through the iconic Daytona International Speedway appearance during Bike Week.

As it has for the past several seasons, Supercross will begin on the West Coast to avoid severe weather conditions in the North and Northeast. Anaheim 1 will be followed by a visit to San Diego, California, the following week, return to Anaheim for Week 3, and then move to Glendale, Arizona, for Week 4.

Week 5 features a return to Raymond James Stadium for its fourth appearance and first since 2020.

Detroit’s Ford Field hosted their last two rounds, (in 2022 and 2023), in March but will move to a mid-February date.

To allow the riders to thaw out, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas slots into Week 7.

The first half of the schedule will conclude with the iconic Daytona Supercross race, traditionally held during Bike Week.

2025 Supercross Schedule, Part 1

January 11: Anaheim, California 1
January 18: San Diego, California
January 25: Anaheim, California 2
February 1: Glendale, Arizona
February 8: Tampa, Florida
February 15: Detroit, Michigan
February 22: Arlington, Texas
March 1: Daytona Beach, Florida

