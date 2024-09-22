2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs 450 finale results, points after Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Brothers rule

Jett Lawrence swept the motos at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, tied his brother Hunter Lawrence in points, and won his second SuperMotocross World Championship via a tiebreaker.

The evening began with a winner-take-all scenario between Jett, Hunter, and Chase Sexton with nine points separating the challengers. That ended quickly after Sexton got a poor start in Moto 1 and crossed in front of Justin Barcia. Unable to change directions midair, Barcia landed on Sexton and damaged his bike. Sexton retired on that lap and was unable to return, finishing last in the order and dropping out of contention.

That left the title to be decided among the Lawrence brothers.

Jett rode second to Eli Tomac for most of Moto 1 and pounced when the veteran made a small mistake. Jett earned the holeshot in Moto 2 and never looked back, leading all 14 laps.

Hunter did not let his brother completely run away. He remained within about three seconds for all of Moto 2 and finished 1.4 seconds behind. He had to contend with Tomac for the first half of the moto and lost ground and momentum during the contest. Hunter finished third in Moto 1.

By finishing first and second in the race, the Lawrence brothers join such elite siblings as Venus and Serena Williams and the Manning brothers, Eli and Payton.

Tomac had a shot at the championship but he knew he needed help in the form of trouble for the top three riders. All he could control was his own riding and he charged to the lead in Moto 1. Jett pressured him throughout the race until he made a small mistake and lost the lead with three laps remaining. With a second-place finish in Moto 1 and third in the second race, he tied Hunter and lost the overall position via the tiebreaker.

Riding with a shoulder injury that is just now healing, Aaron Plessinger was left to race to defend KTM’s honor after Sexton’s departure. He finished fourth in both motos and was fourth overall. Plessinger now turns his attention to the Motocross of Nations in two weeks when he will race for Team USA.

Cooper Webb gritted out results of sixth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2 to finish fifth overall. It was his second top-five of the playoffs after finishing that well last week at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

1. Jett Lawrence, 1 - 1

2. Hunter Lawrence, 3 - 2

3. Eli Tomac, 2 - 3

4. Aaron Plessinger, 4 - 4

5. Cooper Webb, 6 - 5

6. Justin Cooper, 5 - 7

7. Ken Roczen, 8 - 6

8. Justin Barcia, 9 - 8

9. Harri Kullas, 11 - 12

10. Shane McElrath, 15 - 11

11. Freddie Noren, 14 - 14

12. Marshal Weltin, 12 - 16

13. Dylan Ferrandis, 10 - 18

14. Jason Anderson, 7 - 21

15. Grant Harlan, 18 - 13

16. Colt Nichols, 23 - 9 **

17. Phillip Nicoletti, 22 - 10

18. Dean Wilson, 13 - 19 *

19. Jerry Robin, 16 - 20 *

20. Kyle Chisholm, 20 - 17

21. Cullin Park, 24 - 15

22. Christian Craig, 17 - 22

23. Malcolm Stewart, 19 - 23

24. Chase Sexton, 21 - 24

* Advanced from LCQ

** Added when Sexton withdrew

