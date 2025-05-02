Ken Roczen to miss final two Supercross rounds, to heal from shoulder, ankle injuries

Ken Roczen will miss the final two rounds of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season so he can spend the time healing from shoulder and ankle injuries.

Roczen suffered further damage to his right ankle this week during a practice session.

Despite riding with injury, Roczen finished in the top 10 in every race since Tampa, Florida, in Round 5. He has slowly lost contact with the championship battle, and with a 54-point deficit to Cooper Webb, he was mathematically eliminated last week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“It’s tough to step away with just two rounds remaining,” said Roczen in a news release. “But with the new injury, I need to prioritize long-term health and recovery. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season and I’ll be supporting the team as they head into the final rounds.”

The additional injury to his ankle will require Roczen to undergo surgery. Any complications could put the start of the Pro Motocross season, which begins May 24, 2025 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“Ken has been pushing through a lot of adversity this season,” Larry Brooks, HEP Motorsports/Suzuki Team Manager, said. “He’s been incredibly tough and focused on delivering for the team each weekend, even while managing pain. This new development is unfortunate, but we support him fully in taking the necessary steps to heal properly.”

