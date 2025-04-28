Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Philadelphia, Tom Vialle scores clutch win

Tom Vialle became the 12th 250 divisional rider to win a race in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and did so in the nick of time.

Winless in his first eight attempts as the reigning 250 East champion, Vialle’s hope of defending his title took a serious blow in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when he got mired in the mud on the final lap and finished 22nd. The following week, he finished behind his principal rivals, Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire, and entered Pittsburgh with a seven-point disadvantage. He was not out of contention for the title, but the hill was steep.

Vialle’s clutch win elevated him to the points lead by one over Hammaker and three above Hampshire, setting up a three-rider battle for the championship. For the 250 in the Eastern division, it will come down to a winner-takes-all scenario in Salt Lake City. If only it were that simple. The inclusion of the 250 West riders in the final East / West Showdown and tiebreakers, should Vialle or Hammaker fail to win, makes the math much more complicated.

Red plate holder Hammaker got a terrible start and was well outside the top 10 in 15th after Lap 1. He methodically passed riders at the pace of about one per lap until he settled into sixth on Lap 6. Hammaker moved into fifth on Lap 12 and momentarily regained the points lead. Vialle’s pass for the lead on Lap 16 provided him the lead, but Hammaker’s effort put him in a spot where any position ahead of Vialle would give him the tiebreaker of the most divisional wins.

“It was going to come down to that last [round] regardless, and now it’s just winner take all for sure,” Hammaker said after the race.

Both riders have to watch for Hampshire. A win by that rider would give him the tiebreaker even if Hammaker finishes second. The 2024 250 West champion has one win, a pair of second-place finishes, and another podium compared to Hammaker’s three total podiums.

Hampshire rode in the fourth position for most of the race, crept into third from Lap 11 through 15, and then fell back to fourth to finish the race. When Hampshire was forced to change coasts due to a wrist injury that kept him from lining up for the 250 West opener, everyone knew he would battle Vialle for the title.

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot, paced the field for the first 17 laps, and had a convincing lead in the middle stage of the race. Vialle needed the win and was simply more determined at the end with a championship on the line. Back-to-back top-fives in New Jersey and Pittsburgh help erase a pair of disappointments at Foxborough and Philadelphia.

Hampshire’s odds would have been improved if not for the determination of Maximus Vohland. He refused to give up when Hampshire passed him for third on Lap 10, kept the pressure on, and retook the spot five laps later. Vohland’s first career podium came after a difficult couple of seasons of injury and a team change from Pro Circuit Kawasaki to the surging ClubMX team.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 15 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 East Rider Points

250 Combined Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 14 in New Jersey:

1. Tom Vialle, KTM

2. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha *

3. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

5. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki

6. Chance Hymas, Honda

7. Cullin Park, Honda

8. Henry Miller, Honda

9. Devin Simonson, Yamaha

10. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha

11. Izaih Clark, Honda

12. Ayden Shive, KTM

13. Justin Rodbell, Honda

14. Trevor Colip, Honda

15. Austin Forkner, Triumph

16. Lance Kobusch, Honda

17. Hardy Munoz, Yamaha

18. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki

19. Jack Rogers, Kawasaki

20. Vinny Luhovey, Kawasaki

21. Matti Jorgensen, GasGas

22. Luke Neese, Honda

* Holeshot

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Foxborough 450 Results | 250 Results

Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 Results

New Jersey 450 Results | 250 Results

More SuperMotocross News

Pittsburgh Recap | 450 Results

Seth Hammaker’s Northeast success

Justin Barcia to miss the final three SX rounds

Pittsburgh betting odds, predictions

Pittsburgh Preview

Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash

Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta

Robbie Wageman returns to racing

Jorge Prado returns to training

Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture