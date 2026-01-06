Supercross season opener, Anaheim 1 2026, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The winter break is over as SuperMotocross riders head to sunny Southern California’s Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the Monster Energy Supercross series first of 17 rounds.

Defending champion Cooper Webb has never won this race, and it is safe to say it’s on his bucket list. Chase Sexton, Webb’s principal challenger in 2026, changed teams during the offseason, giving up his Red Bull KTM ride to climb aboard a Kawasaki. Meanwhile, Eli Tomac snatched up Sexton’s KTM. There are a lot of changes in the offing, so fans will not want to miss the action at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 10.

If you cannot make it to the stadium on Saturday, fear not: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

The 2026 Supercross season will be the final time to watch Haiden Deegan on a 250. He will defend his 250 West championship before climbing aboard a 450 for the Pro Motocross championship in May.

Deegan will square off with Levi Kitchen and a host of other riders this weekend. After their contact in Round 2 of the SMX Playoffs, there is no love lost between the two. Tensions will be high.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will begin live Saturday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. A live “look-in” show will air at 4:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, and the season preview will air at 4:00 p.m. on both platforms.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

ANAHEIM 1 ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

ANAHEIM 1 MAP

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

ANAHEIM 1 EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

Check back for the full breakdown, which will be posted as soon as it is released.

12:00 p.m.: Qualification begins

4:00 p.m.: Race Day Live qualification coverage

Evening Program:

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:00 p.m.: First Gate Drop

More SuperMotocross News

Anaheim 1 Preview

Jett Lawrence to miss start of 2026 Supercross with ankle injury

Team Solitaire will compete in SX and Arenacross in 2026

Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SMX rounds

Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SMX

Cooper Webb truly believes it’s never over until the checker flag waves

Jordon Smith prepares for 450 debut | likely to miss SX with shoulder surgery

Justin Barcia expects to race Supercross opener despite broken collarbone

2026 NBC TV schedule features all 31 rounds of the SMX Championship

Haiden Deegan indicates plan remains to race 250s in Supercross

