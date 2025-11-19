Jordon Smith most likely will miss start of Supercross after shoulder surgery

The Factory Triumph team has announced Jordon Smith will most likely miss the start of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) after undergoing surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

Smith injured his shoulder in qualification for the final SMX playoff race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but continued into the features and finished 10th in Moto 1 and seventh in Moto 2. He was credited with sixth overall for that race and finished seventh in SMX points.

“Unfortunately, from my crash in Las Vegas whenever I dislocated my shoulder, I went home and had an MRI on it, and I had some damage to it and tore my rotator cuff and my labrum whenever my shoulder came out,” Smith said in an Instagram video, via RacerXOnline.com. “So, that’s unfortunate. The doctors felt like I needed to get it fixed to get back to come back to 100 percent and ensure that there are no more dislocations, so got it fixed. I’m on the mend now.

“I’m about five weeks out of surgery now, trying to do everything I can to get back as quick as possible. I’ve got a hyperbaric chamber here now to lay in every day and try to do everything I can to get back and miss as little time as possible. As of right now, it looks like I’m going to miss the first part of the Supercross season, but I hope to be back as soon as we can and get back on the gate racing.”

Smith is part of a three-rider 250 team for Triumph along with Austin Forkner and Jalek Swoll.

Mikkel Haarup was named as the team’s Pro Motocross 450 rider in late October.

