Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross

Honda HRC has officially confirmed Tom Vialle will move to that team and compete in the MXGP series in 2026 on a 450. He will debut on the bike in the Paris Supercross this weekend, November 15-16, at Paris La Defense Arena.

The deal is described as a multi-year deal, but the duration was not announced.

Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP Tom Vialle earned back-to-back 250 SX East championships with Red Bull KTM and would have been required to move into the 450 division in 2026.

Vialle competed in the 250 division for Red Bull KTM in the past three seasons, where he won the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East title in 2024 and 2025. He finished fifth in the Pro Motocross series this season and was third in the SuperMotocross playoffs.

The 2026 MXGP World Championship will compete in 20 rounds.

Vialle last competed in MXGP in 2022 when he won his second of two MX2 championships. His first title was earned two seasons earlier in 2020.

