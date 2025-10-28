Troy Lee Designs officially confirms switch to Ducati

Troy Lee Designs confirmed its switch to Ducati with support from Red Bull for the 2026 season on social media.

“Troy Lee Designs’ creative legacy. Ducati’s century of domination. Red Bull’s unmatched energy. This is the dream team for a new generation of motocross. 2026 won’t just be fast. It’ll be iconic,” the team posted on Instagram.

The factory team will debut in the Monster Energy Supercross series at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 10, 2026, and will compete in the full SuperMotocross League schedule.

Tony Cairoli debuted the Ducati Desmo450 MX in the Netherlands in 2024 and gave the bike its first professional laps on US soil in two Pro Motocross races this season. He finished 14th overall in the RedBud National, with a top-10 finish in the first moto. He was 15th one week later in Millville, Minnesota, with another top-10 in the second moto.

“I’m just super stoked and proud to be partnered back with Red Bull and it feels almost like a reunion,” Troy Lee, founder of the eponymous company, said in a news release. “We’ve been partners for over 20 years, and their passion for motorsports and belief in me and the TLD brand has always meant the world.

“Now, to be teaming up with Ducati in their 100th year is not just a big deal for our race team, but huge for the entire moto industry. Honestly, this is a dream come true.

“From painting helmets in my garage in Corona to having a full-on factory team based out of the TLD headquarters, this is history in the making with some of the biggest names in the paddock. Massive respect and gratitude to Paolo and the entire TLD crew who came together to make this dream a reality. Without them and other key people, none of this would’ve happened. What started as just a conversation two years ago is now a full-blown reality, and come January, the world’s going to see it shine. We’re all in, and I think 2026 is going to be next level.”

