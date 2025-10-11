Daytona International Speedway’s Frank Kelleher honors tradition, seeks a SuperMotocross playoff race

Iconic. It doesn’t matter if the racing at Daytona International Speedway involves two wheels or four — the track’s importance is coded into every racer’s DNA. For that matter, every mechanic, official, and fan also feels the draw to the World Center of Speed.

“Going through that tunnel, (everyone realizes) this is Daytona. This is special. Everyone wants to race there and win there,” Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, told NBC Sports during the SuperMotocross season finale. “I feel like we are fortunate to get that energy from all of the riders, all of the teams. The fans show up in a big way.”

Since racing first moved from the Atlantic beaches to the 2.5-mile palace of speed, track owners and officials have honored tradition, but have never been afraid of change. The oval configuration has remained the same for more than 65 years, but the variety of competition has been in constant flux.

“We go from this sports car environment to now this Americana Daytona 500. Red, white, and blue. The Thunderbirds flying over. The anthem, and then we welcome in authentically Bike Week, which has been going on for 80 plus years, and there is no way to better kick off Bike Week than with the Daytona supercross event, then Ricky Carmichael’s Amateur Supercross race on Sunday and Monday.

“Then we transition the track to four-wheeler and ATVs out there. By Thursday, all of the big jumps need to be gone because we are going to have MotoAmerica out there with the Daytona 200. We’ll have the King of the Baggers out there — (and) the Hooligans class — so now we’re back to our road racing roots. The Daytona 200 is going to be a points-paying race (in the Supersport division) in the MotoAmerica season.”

Feld Entertainment / Align Media Feld Entertainment / Align Media

A Great Notion

Daytona’s famed Bike Week has been a Daytona staple for more than 80 years, and it is a microcosm of what the track embodies.

The community embraces the event in no small part because of its diversity. The week begins with a Monster Energy Supercross race on the infield of the frontstretch, transitions into one of the most prestigious amateur racing events, moves over to the Daytona short track for AMA Flat Track competition, and ends with one of the most famous international road races, the Daytona 200.

Picking a favorite event for Kelleher is not possible — it would be like choosing a favorite child — but the annual Supercross race is special. The track’s commitment to the event is such that mere hours separate the final celebrations of the Daytona 500 from the start of construction of the dirt bike track.

Since SuperMotocross gets an early start, the Daytona race is typically Round 8 of the 17 that make up the stadium series calendar.

While a racer would wish to win that race whenever it was run, it is notable that it falls at the mid-point, as athletes are gearing up for the run to the championship.

“Where the Daytona supercross races falls on the calendar, it’s halfway,” Kelleher said. “If you look at the stats and the facts, that’s a pretty good vision into the future of who is going to win the championship or who is going to be there at the end. The supercross race is always one of my favorites to look forward to.”

Equally important, the makeup of the track adds to the mystique. For decades, Daytona has been a hybridized track. The long straightaway allows for the creative addition of Pro Motocross elements along with the traditional Supercross obstacles, tight corners, and whoops. The track is often made up of large jumps and a variety of surfaces, including sand and grass.

When the SuperMotocross League playoffs were first announced, it was impossible not to draw comparisons to Daytona or the shorter-lived Atlanta Motor Speedway. These are the precedents of zMax Dragway, the Los Angeles Coliseum, and The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“History repeats itself, and someone duplicating or borrowing your idea is the highest form of flattery,” Kelleher said. “Daytona has all those decades of coming up with fun, unique, aggressive, wild supercross tracks that have always been a blend of motocross and supercross. So, I think they are looking at and now they can take it to Charlotte and [Las Vegas] and say, this is a permanent race track facility, whether it’s a dragway or an oval, and look to build on that.”

Feld Entertainment / Align Media Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Another Crown Jewel?

Flattery is fine, but now Kelleher wants to add to the mystique.

The Daytona 500 has long been one of stock car racing’s four crown jewels — races that have risen to the level of the highest prestige. With only three SuperMotocross playoff races, the final events of the combined Supercross and Motocross seasons are developing the same reputation.

“When I think of SMX, I’m out here because I love the sport, I love the riders, I love the show they bring to Daytona, and I think it would be amazing to have an SMX Championship in Daytona,” Kelleher said. “When I think of Supercross races, I think of Daytona, and it’s being the longest running one — seeing them run through the infield and jumping over the pit wall, it’s kind of like the OG (Original Gangster) SMX course if you will. It’s hurricane season this time of year, which is probably our biggest thing to contest with, but I cannot say enough positive things about Feld and that whole crew there. They’re amazing to work with.”

Weather might be one factor, but with Daytona’s fall NASCAR race, the track build would require another tight turnaround. Another hurdle might be that only one venue currently hosts multiple events. Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, is home to Rounds 1 and 3. But those are relatively minor obstacles for a series that builds a unique track 17 times a year.

The SuperMotocross League hosts one race on the West Coast, one in the Midwest, and one on the East Coast. Traditionally, the East Coast has opened the three-round playoffs, but that has not been codified in stone. SuperMotocross plans to move those races around to maximize fan exposure.

“We are pushing for (a SuperMotocross playoff race),” Kelleher said. “We would get as creative as we possibly could with our calendar to make that work. And I think Daytona, the community, would welcome that event with open arms.”

Feld Entertainment / Align Media Feld Entertainment / Align Media

