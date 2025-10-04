Jett Lawrence (MXGP), Justin Cooper (MX2), and Hunter Lawrence (Open) set the pace in MXoN Practice

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Jett Lawrence (1:55.866) posted the fastest lap in the MXGP class, Justin Cooper (1:58.594) was fastest in MX2, and Hunter Lawrence (1:58.217) posted the fastest time in the Open class on the first day of racing for the Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway.

While racing for different country’s honor, the regular riders of the SuperMotocross League were well represented on a track they contested a little less than two months ago in the Pro Motocross National.

Team USA, Team Australia, and Team Belgium each placed all three of their riders in the top five in Free Practice.

Team USA was led by Cooper’s fastest lap, which was set late in the session. Cooper was more than eight-tenths faster than the Netherland’s Kay de Wolf (1:59.442). Belgium was represented by Sacha Coenen (1:59.668) in third.

RJ Hampshire (2:00.037) finished second behind Hunter and narrowly edged Calvin Vlaanderen (2:00.191) from The Netherlands in third. Liam Everts (2:01.270) kept Belgium’s top-five streak alive with the fifth fastest time.

In the MXGP class, Jett Lawrence (1:55.866) was fastest overall as the team from Down Under looks to defend last year’s MXoN victory. Eli Tomac (1:58.598) landed fourth on the chart.

Lucas Coenen was third representing Belgium.

Unofficially, with a combined finish of seven in practice, Team USA and Australia are in a dead-heat early.

Top-five times

MXGP

1. Australia, Jett Lawrence (1:55.866)

2. Slovenia, Tim Gajser (1:57.139)

3. Belgium, Lucas Coenen (1:57.872)

4. USA, Eli Tomac (1:58.598)

5. Spain, Ruben Fernandez (1:58.659)

Complete MXGP Times

MX2

1. USA, Justin Cooper (1:58.594)

2. The Netherlands, Kay de Wolf (1:59.442)

3. Belgium, Sacha Coenen (1:59.688)

4. Spain, Guillem Farres (2:00.990)

5. Australia, Kyle Webster (2:01.000)

Complete MX2 Times

Open

1. Australia, Hunter Lawrence (1:58.217)

2. USA, RJ Hampshire (2:00.037)

3. The Netherlands, Calvin Vlaanderen (2:00.191)

4. France, Maxime Renaux (2:00.814)

5. Belgium, Liam Everts (2:01.270)

Complete Open Times

