RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride

RJ Hampshire will join the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) team next week at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, as a replacement rider for the injured Chase Sexton.

Haiden Deegan expects to race the event after having a plate affixed to his collarbone on Monday, repairing a crack suffered during his accident with Jo Shimoda in the second moto of the SuperMotocross League season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re deeply grateful to RJ for stepping in at such short notice to represent his country,” Mike Pelletier, AMA Director of Racing and MXoN Team Manager, said in a news release. “RJ’s commitment and professionalism is outstanding, and I know he is honored and excited to represent the United States on home soil.”

Justin Cooper will stand by and has been named the backup rider if Deegan is unable to ride.

Eli Tomac will anchor the team in the MXGP slot with Hampshire riding in the Open division. Deegan will race in the MX2 (250cc) class.

"[I’m] really excited to get the chance to race for Team USA again! It’s an honor to race for this country and one I’ll never take for granted,” Hampshire said. “Even if I wasn’t the first pick, I’ll always answer the call and give it everything I’ve got. A lot went into making this happen last minute, and I can’t thank my sponsors and team enough for pulling it together. Ironman is one of my favorite tracks, and I’m fired up to battle in the front with this team!”

Tomac, Hampshire, and Deegan will compete for Team USA’s 25th MXoN title October 3-5. The last win for the American team came in 2022 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, marking the last time the international event was held on US soil.

