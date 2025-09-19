Hunter Lawrence beats Jett Lawrence in Las Vegas finale 450 practice

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: As with the 250 division, times picked up considerably from Practice 1 to the second session. Riders mostly used the first practice to learn the track and once they were comfortable, they were 1.8 seconds faster when they took to the track a second time.

Leading the second session, Hunter Lawrence posted the fastest lap of 1:28.730, which was 0.236 seconds faster than his brother and championship points leader, Jett Lawrence.

Only six points separate Hunter and Jett in the championship and since this is now a winner-take-all affair, the pressure is on Hunter to get a strong start and hold Jett and the field at bay.

Eli Tomac (1:29.607) slipped one position down the chart from Practice 1 and was ranked third.

Chase Sexton (1:30.056) cracked the top five in Practice 2. He was sixth in the first session.

Justin Cooper (1:30.154) gave up his top ranking while improving his time by half a second.

Mitchell Oldenburg (1:32.246) was the fastest unseeded rider. His top speed came in the first session.

Practice 1

Cooper (1:30.597) topped the first practice session as riders searched lines they could improve in the second timed practice.

Tomac (1:31.234) will need some help to take the championship and he showed early speed with the second fastest lap, placing him momentarily two positions ahead of Hunter and six above Jett.

Cooper Webb (1:31.289) landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Hunter (1:31.805) and RJ Hampshire (1:32.141) rounded out the top five.

Jett (1:32.732) was eighth in this session.

Practice 1 Times

Practice 2 Times

Combined Practice

