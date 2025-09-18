Las Vegas SuperMotocross 2025 finale preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Las Vegas, Nevada, has a long history in the Monster Energy Supercross series, with races held there from 1990 through 2019, and it is well-established as a place to decide championships. NBC Sports analyst James Stewart clinched the title there in 2009. Joining him in the booth this week, Ricky Carmichael wrapped up title there in 2003 and 2006.

Now in its second season and the finale for the SuperMotocross World Championship, last year’s 450 title came down to the final lap with Jett Lawrence beating his older brother, Hunter Lawrence, via the tiebreaking formula. The 2025 title will be just as close after Hunter closed the gap to six points last week with his victory in St. Louis.

Should they stumble, Eli Tomac is waiting in the wings, 16 points behind Jett and 10 behind Hunter. There is a lot on the line.

If Tomac can make up that ground, he will earn the $1 million prize for claiming the championship. If he can only surpass Hunter, he will pocket $500,000. Tomac came within one position of controlling his fate last week. If he had passed Ken Roczen for second in St. Louis’ Moto 1 or Jett for the lead in Moto 2, he would have claimed the overall win instead of Hunter. With the win, he would be only two points back, according to WeWentFast.com.

To win the title, Tomac needs to win and have Jett finish fourth or worse, with Hunter finishing third or worse.

To be the champion, you have to beat the champion, and that isn’t easy in the season finale. Jett has won all four previous motos with sweeps at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2023 and at Vegas last year. The key to his success has been his ability to start well, and he leads the series in holeshots with five.

Chase Sexton also has a chance to secure the title. He will need Tomac to finish second or worse, Hunter fourth or worse, and Jett fifth or worse.

Factory Beta rider Benny Bloss can make history. He is currently ranked 12th in playoff points, which ties Phil Nicoletti’s mark in 2023. If he can move up one position, he will be the most successful unseeded rider in the three-year playoff history. He is currently 17 points behind Justin Barcia and Joey Savatgy. Dylan Ferrandis is one more point out of reach.

250 Notes

Levi Kitchen made an aggressive pass attempt on Haiden Deegan last week in St. Louis and when he sent his rival to the ground, he added some drama to the season finale. Fighting off illness, Jo Shimoda won the overall with results of second in both motos. Only able to claw his way to 14th in Moto 2 with a damaged bike, Deegan finished sixth overall and lost control of his fate. Shimoda could take the championship if he finishes second or better overall, which he has done six times in Pro Motocross.

Shimoda will have to dig deep if he wants to finish second overall, however. He has not finished better than fourth in four motos during the two previous finales. With a worst finish of fifth last year in Moto 2, he’s been strong, but that may not be enough to claim the title this weekend. This is SuperMotocross, however, and strange things can happen. Shimoda’s 4-4 finishes in 2023 gave him second overall as the moto winners both struggled in one of their races.

Deegan’s victory this week is not guaranteed, but it is likely. He won seven of the 11 Motocross rounds and finished twice on three other occasions.

Deegan and Shimoda have been the most durable riders this season. Along with Nate Thrasher, they are the only racers to make every round in 2025.

SuperMotocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (11 wins, 14 podiums, 14 top-fives, 16 top-10s) [17 moto wins]

Chase Sexton (8 wins, 15 podiums, 19 top-fives, 23 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Cooper Webb (5 wins, 13 podiums, 17 top-fives, 24 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 wins, 11 podiums, 16 top-fives, 17 top-10s) [3 moto wins]

Eli Tomac (1 win, 10 podiums, 13 top-fives, 15 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 7 podiums, 12 top-fives, 20 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 12 top-fives, 15 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 3 podiums, 7 top-fives, 24 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (7 podiums, 18 top-fives, 25 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 podium, 7 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (4 top-fives, 19 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 11 top-10s)

Valentin Guillod (5 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (5 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (2 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

Mitchell Harrison (1 top-10)

Kyle Webster (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

Mitchell Oldenberg (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (12 wins, 20 podiums, 22 top-fives, 23 top-10s) [15 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (5 wins, 11 podiums, 15 top-fives, 23 top-10s) [5 moto wins]

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 5 podiums, 11 top-fives, 18 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 7 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (2 wins, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 10 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Tom Vialle (1 win, 11 podiums, 15 top-fives, 17 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 5 podiums, 9 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 3 podiums, 6 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 podiums, 10 top-fives, 18 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Cullen Park (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Jeremy Martin (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10) [1 moto win]

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (2 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Dilan Schwartz (5 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Henry Miller (3 top-10s)

Enzo Lopes (3 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10s)

Parker Ross (2 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (2 top-10s)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Bryce Shelly (1 top-10)

450s

St. Louis 2025: Hunter Lawrence [1-3] (Followed by Jett Lawrence [4-1], Eli Tomac [3-2])

zMax Dragway 2025: Jett Lawrence [1-X] (Chase Sexton [2-X], Eli Tomac [3-X]) ^

Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2024: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Followed by Hunter Lawrence [3-2], Eli Tomac [2-3])

Texas Motor Speedway 2024: Hunter Lawrence [1-3] (Chase Sexton [4-1], Jett Lawrence [3-2])

zMax Dragway 2024: Jett Lawrence [2-1] (Eli Tomac [1-2], Chase Sexton [4-3])

LA Coliseum 2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Ken Roczen [2-2], Cooper Webb [5-3])

Chicagoland Speedway 2023: Jett Lawrence [1-2] (Ken Roczen [3-1], Chase Sexton [2-3])

zMax Dragway 2023: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Ken Roczen [3-3], Dylan Ferrandis [2-4])

250s

St. Louis 2025: Jo Shimoda [2-2] (Seth Hammaker [3-3], Nate Thrasher [6-4]) **

zMax Dragway 2025: Haiden Deegan [1-X] (Seth Hammaker [2-X], Jo Shimoda [3-X]) ^

Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2024: Pierce Brown [2-1] (Haiden Deegan [1-2], Jordan Smith [5-3])

Texas Motor Speedway 2024: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Tom Vialle [3-2], Jo Shimoda [2-3])

zMax Dragway 2024: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Julien Beaumer [2-4], Levi Kitchen [5-2])

LA Coliseum 2023: Haiden Deegan [5-2] (Jo Shimoda [4-4], RJ Hampshire [2-6]) *

Chicagoland Speedway 2023: Hunter Lawrence [1-1] (Jo Shimoda [2-2], Haiden Deegan [3-3])

zMax Dragway 2023: Jo Shimoda [4-1] (Tom Viall [3-2], Haiden Deegan [1-5])

** Moto winners Tome Vialle (Race 2) and Haiden Deegan (Race 1) finished 10th and 14th in their other race, combining for fifth and sixth overall, respectively.

* Moto winners, Levi Kitchen (Race 2) and Jordon Smith (Race 1), finished 10th in the other race. They finished sixth and seventh overall, respectively.

^ Only one moto was run because of lightning and looming darkness. Jo Shimoda was advanced to third when Kitchen was penalized a position for passing on a red cross flag.

